16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 3… Petterson, Frank Tucker, Nairanjan Singh golden on last day; Guyana 6 gold, 3 bronze

After snaring the gold medal in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg battle on Friday, Guyana’s leading young strongman, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson competing in the Men’s Equipped Open division yesterday, the final day of the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship in Mexico City closed out equally emphatic with another gold medal.

His and fellow countrymen, Frank Tucker and Nairanjan Singh’s gold medal equaling efforts saw Guyana ending the championships with a total medal haul of 6 gold and 3 bronze.

Competing against five other athletes, including fellow Guyanese Erwyn Smith, the 24 year-old Petterson showed his pedigree by blowing the opposition away with a winning Total of 800kg – Squat 315kg; Bench Press 155kg and a Deadlift 330kg. Petterson was the only lifter on the day to crack the 300 Deadlift mark.

Nelson Viera of Puerto Rico took the silver with a Total of 745kg, the bronze medal going to Eric Estrada of Mexico who had a Total of 725kg. Erwyn Smith failed to get any of his Deadlifts (155kg, 275kg, 292.5kg) which meant he was unable to get a Total.

Smith was also unable to get either of his third attempts in the Squat (255kg) and Bench Press (155kg). His best lifts in both the Squat and Bench were 250kg and 150kg, respectively.

The 66 year-old Frank Tucker won gold contesting the Men’s Equipped Masters III, 105kg with a Squat of 210kg; Bench Press 100kg and Deadlift of 200kg for a Total of 510kg.

Tucker, who also competed in the Men’s Equipped Open category, could only land the 4th place taking on younger athletes. The gold medalist in this class was 24 year-old Michael Fernandez of Costa Rica with a Total of 800kg (Squat 315kg; Bench Press 200kg; Deadlift 285kg).

Silver and bronze went to Alfredo Rivera (777.5kg) of Puerto Rico and Costa Rica’s Sergio Vindas with a Total of 662.5kg.

The USA based Nairanjan Singh, the elder statesman of the sport at age 73, battling in the Men’s Equipped Masters IV, 83kg took the gold medal with a Total of 395kg (Squat 125kg; Bench Press 110kg; Deadlift 160kg).

Taking on his much younger rivals in the Men’s Equipped Open contest, Singh ended in the 4th place behind 50 year-old winner Luis Tapia of Puerto Rico who had a Total of 772.5kg – Squat 327.5kg; Bench Press 177.5kg; Deadlift 267.5kg.

Christopher Osorio (Total 670kg) of Guatemala was good enough for the silver medal while the bronze was taken by Mexico’s Manuel Lucero whose Total was 620kg.

On Day one, Thursday, Nadina Taharally had set the medal haul in train for the Guyanese with a gold medal in the Women’s Classic Masters I and followed up that performance with a bronze medal in Women’s Classic Open72kg class, narrowly missing the silver by 2.5kg.

Paul Adams then emulated Taharally later on Thursday by snatching the gold medal in the Men’s Classic Open, 83kg by the same margin that eluded Taharally, 2.5kg.

On Day two, Friday, Petterson took the top podium spot in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg category, while Franklyn Brisport-Luke took bronze medals in the Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters 11 66kg Weight Classes.