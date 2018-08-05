100 percent renewable energy by 2025 may not be achievable

Head, Office of Climate Change, (OCC) Janelle Christian, on Friday acknowledged that the target of 100 percent renewable energy use by 2025 may have to be revisited given the new dynamics created by the emerging Oil and Gas Sector and discovery of natural gas.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations, Christian said, “Coming out of the studies, there are so many things that need to be considered as a country to get to any ambition.”

She said 100 percent renewable energy use within seven years would require lots of financial resources, infrastructure, capacity building, legislative changes and development of specific policies.

Christian informed the Committee that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has committed support, through a window titled “NDC Invest” where it works with countries to review their NDCs and ensure that they have realistic investment plans, as well as clear targets to achieve those goals.

“I believe that given the extensive research done over the last three years, it is clear that we cannot reach to the goal of 100 percent by 2025,” hence the need for review, Christian said.

Representative, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), Shevonne Wood, highlighted that a Power Generation Expansion study and a Renewable Energy and Distribution study were conducted in 2016.

Support was then received from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to update the Power Generation Expansion study to arrive at a more informed renewable energy target.

She said a feasibility study for an offshore natural gas pipeline and LPG separation plant and electricity infrastructure is currently ongoing.

Asked by the Committee Chair, Gail Teixeira, about the inclusion of natural gas in that plan, explained that natural gas will be used as a transition fuel to eventually get to a renewable energy position.

This is based on Guyana’s present position as it relates to diesel use. Natural Gas, Wood noted, would place the country in a “cleaner position” in terms of the energy sector.

She noted too that when the NDC was prepared the dynamics that exist today were not occurring.

“There is need to review the target based on the information that is available today,” the GEA representative said.

Wood also pointed to Government’s plans of establishing a number of small hydropower plants across the country as it begins the transition to renewable energy.