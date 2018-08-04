Prison authorities foil escape plot by two murder accused -inmates cut through steel bar at Lusignan Penitentiary

Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Aug 04, 2018
News
0
Aug 04, 2018
I received in my personal mailbox, a letter from the secretary of the WPA overseas group, Keith Branch. I opened it. It... more
The 2020 elections in Guyana are crucial. If those elections are disputed, then the country will never recover. That will... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders
(This is a modified version of an article that we published on February 8, 2015. Its content... more
Crime is not something that is common to any one country. In some countries it is worse than others. It could be violent,... more
There is perception the government is floundering in the making of policies, and not serving the people’s best interest,... more
Dear African Brothers and Sisters,
As Guyana observes another emancipation anniversary, it must not only be a moment of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]