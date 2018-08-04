Pepsi Mike Parris two-day junior boxing tourney on this weekend

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will be holding a Junior two-day box off at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown in collaboration with Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under their Pepsi brand beginning today.

This weekend’s tournament, which is being dubbed as the Pepsi/Mike Parris Juniors, will be used to select the teams that will be representing Guyana at the Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys boxing tournament which will punch off at the National Gymnasium from the 17th to 19th August.

There will be representatives from most of the regions with 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9 and ten participating with over 40 bouts in the two days of qualifying action.

Schoolboy action will get underway from 13:00hrs today but before the fights, the Ministry of Social Protection have been invited to give a brief seminar on domestic violence, something which the GBA believes needs to be urgently addressed in Guyana.