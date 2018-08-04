People got to sleep pun cash

When de horse done bolt is now Guyana locking up de stable. All de time people use to ship money outside like how de country does export rice. Nuff of dem bank de money in dem family name so people couldn’t trace de money.

That is how two people commit suicide. Dem put de money in dem family name and when dem go to collect dem couldn’t get de money. But de smart ones cut proppa deals. De family members know that it easy fuh some of dem own family to get people to kill dem so dem play straight.

Dem boys know people lef de country and de next thing dem know is that dem same people living high. But all that done. Guyana had to tighten up pun its money laundering because all dem foreign banks pull out. If people want to send money to Guyana dem can’t because no bank ain’t deh fuh exchange de money.

That is why some people was smuggling de money in suitcase and in big paper bag. One man try to hide it in he private plane but that plane get ketch and today de man ain’t even own it because Uncle Sam tek it.

De people who now controlling money laundering decide to watch all who handling big money. Dem watch dem car dealers who does ship out US$10 million and bring back US$4 million in cars. De rest done set up in a foreign bank account.

All dem foreign banks that helping people now coming under de radar. De anti-money laundering team looking at that. Dem looking at everybody who handling bulk cash. When that start happening people getting worried because is now those who had a chance got to tek dem cash and mek up dem bed.

That happen de odda and some of dem same businessmen had to cut a deal wid de tax office. Dem boys waiting to see who gun cut deals now.

Talk half and watch out fuh who sharing money.