Owing $100,000 and more… GWI prepares to take 200-plus delinquent customers to court

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is talking tough to delinquent customers. It has a list of over 1,000 delinquent customers who owe more than $100,000 as far back as 2015.

A number of court judgments are coming in, with the company looking to collect almost $3B that is owed.

GWI only recently was approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for increases in rates but was warned to collect from delinquent customers.

Yesterday, GWI officials during the mid-year report, said that in the Georgetown area alone, there are over 200 customers who over more than $100,000 each, from since 2015.

In total, GWI is going after 1,000 customers across the country who owe those large amounts.

According to Managing Director, Dr. Van West Charles, the PUC has mandated GWI to install 12,000 meters as part of the plans to urgently reduce costs from non-revenue water.

The official noted that whether it is commercial or residential water services, metering has been found to be the most fair system to reduce costs.

Insisting that GWI must improve its services, in terms of the quality and sustainability, the Managing Director said that he will not compromise quality.

Nigel Niles, GWI’s Corporate Secretary, said that there are certain actions that will be taken to recover monies owed. The aforementioned 200 customers in the city are being targeted now for action. The first step will be to issue demand letters. If there is no response, GWI will then be approaching the courts. Yesterday, GWI received three judgments in Berbice.

The company is looking at lists from East Coast of Demerara, Georgetown and Anna Regina, Essequibo coast, Niles disclosed.