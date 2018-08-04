Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Owing $100,000 and more… GWI prepares to take 200-plus delinquent customers to court

Aug 04, 2018 News 0

Corporate Secretary Nigel Niles

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is talking tough to delinquent customers. It has a list of over 1,000 delinquent customers who owe more than $100,000 as far back as 2015.
A number of court judgments are coming in, with the company looking to collect almost $3B that is owed.
GWI only recently was approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for increases in rates but was warned to collect from delinquent customers.
Yesterday, GWI officials during the mid-year report, said that in the Georgetown area alone, there are over 200 customers who over more than $100,000 each, from since 2015.
In total, GWI is going after 1,000 customers across the country who owe those large amounts.
According to Managing Director, Dr. Van West Charles, the PUC has mandated GWI to install 12,000 meters as part of the plans to urgently reduce costs from non-revenue water.
The official noted that whether it is commercial or residential water services, metering has been found to be the most fair system to reduce costs.
Insisting that GWI must improve its services, in terms of the quality and sustainability, the Managing Director said that he will not compromise quality.
Nigel Niles, GWI’s Corporate Secretary, said that there are certain actions that will be taken to recover monies owed. The aforementioned 200 customers in the city are being targeted now for action. The first step will be to issue demand letters. If there is no response, GWI will then be approaching the courts. Yesterday, GWI received three judgments in Berbice.
The company is looking at lists from East Coast of Demerara, Georgetown and Anna Regina, Essequibo coast, Niles disclosed.

 

More in this category

Sports

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Aug 04, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed The Lusignan Golf club (LGC) is expected to come alive this weekend when their Open Golf tournament tees off today from 10:30hrs with some of the nation’s top golfers battling for...
Read More
ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor – “Come together and support Communities” Urges Exxon Mobil’s Rod Henson

ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor...

Aug 04, 2018

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 2… Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson claims Open 93kg gold; Brisport-Luke cops 2 bronze

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day...

Aug 04, 2018

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s...

Aug 04, 2018

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at CSTC 5-a-side football

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at...

Aug 04, 2018

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Aug 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana and Zimbabwe

    The 2020 elections in Guyana are crucial. If those elections are disputed, then the country will never recover. That will... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]