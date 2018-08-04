Nations CEO plans to introduce institution’s first graduate journal …while Director gears to host ‘Educational Leadership’ book signing today

A Chief Executive Officer [CEO] has been appointed to manage the affairs of the School of the Nations. Dr. Dexter Phillips who has a PhD in Education Leadership and a Masters in Business took up the position about one week ago.

But Dr. Phillips is no stranger to the organisation. In fact about 15 years ago he held the position of Deputy Head there. In order to expand his horizon, he travelled overseas where he pursued studies after which he also offered his acquired expertise at a number of educational institutions.

“I returned to Guyana after a number of years overseas – working at different international schools in China, the Philippines and the United States of America – to serve as CEO for School of the Nations. I find this to be a wonderful opportunity where I can actually return to Guyana and give back to this country,” said Dr. Phillips recently.

He said that at Nations, the students are offered a wide array of graduate and undergraduate courses adding, “We are very happy that we can invite both local and international expertise to teach these programmes.”

Dr. Phillips who has authored a book has plans to introduce the institution’s first graduate journal. Already, he disclosed, there have been a number of submissions from students who have graduated with their MBAs from Nations through the Australian Institute of Business.

“A number of students have submitted some of the projects they have worked on, so that will be published,” said Dr. Phillips, who revealed that in addition to those “we also have a number of submissions from professors who are currently working overseas and myself and Dr. [Brian] O’Toole.”

According to Dr. Phillips, “I think for us this is significant, because as far as I am aware, there is no graduate journal being published by any of the institutions here in Guyana…so I am looking forward to that project.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Brian O’Toole, the institution’s Director, is also gearing to host a book signing at the Giftland Mall today. The book titled Educational Leadership: A Guyanese Perspective contains a foreword by Professor Roy McConkey.

The book, according to Dr. O’Toole, is basically a reflection of his 40 years of his experience in education here in Guyana. Bringing the book to fruition, he added, represents a

year’s work of looking at various development projects in different areas in Guyana.

Some 40 years ago, Dr. O’Toole and his wife migrated from the United Kingdom and adopted Guyana as their home. The two have together, over the years, helped to transform the education landscape here by introducing School of the Nations, now accommodated in a sprawling compound on New Market Street, Georgetown. The facility is also home to Nations University, which has been offering a number of programmes to students.