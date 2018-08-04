Mr. and Mrs. Yassim, honored as “Distinguished Parents”

Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Grandmaster and Soke of the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim, took time out to thank God for his parents Mr. Abdool Yassim and Mrs. Ermelia J. Yassim who have both received “Distinguished Parents”Hall of Fame Awards, From the Guyana Martial Arts Masters Association International, last Hall of Fame Award Ceremony.
Dr. Nazim Yassim was very happy to have his parents witness him receiving his awards as he also witnessed them received their awards.
“I am very blessed to have the parents that I have… there are humble people, my father (Abdool Yassim) has taught me how to live this life without depending on others, and my mother (Ermelia J. Yassim) how to take care of my family, the discipline that they have instilled in me is what makes me what I am today. They showed me how to be deferent from the others and still be happy (staying away from Alcohol, Cigarettes, Drugs and Bad Company) from that I learn how to make the right and importation choices when it comes to friends and other things in life, and for that I am blessed to be a Yassim.”
At the Hall of Fame Ceremony the Yassim family walked away with 5 Awards: Mr. Abdool Yassim and Mrs. Ermelia J. Yassim”Distinguished Parents”Hall of Fame Awards each, Mrs. Marcell L. Yassim (wife of Dr. Nazim Yassim) “Warrior’s Spirit” Award, Dr. Abdool Nazim Yassim “Bronze Life Achievement” (30 plus years in the Martial Arts) and “Sokeship” Awards.
