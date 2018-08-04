Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Lusignan Golf club (LGC) is expected to come alive this weekend when their Open Golf tournament tees off today from 10:30hrs with some of the nation’s top golfers battling for supremacy in their respective categories.

The tournament which was launched last night at the LGC has seen a number of sponsors coming on board and President of the club Aleem Hussain said their aim is to make it an annual event adding that they have got a fantastic field.

He expressed gratitude to the sponsors and said that the response this year has been incredibly supportive which has put them in a position to bring back the tournament after 25 years absence. Hussain stated that its going to be an exciting weekend for golf and over $200,000 worth of prizes will be given away over the weekend including two-night stay at the Marriott, Grand Coastal and Aracari Resort. Gina Ramkellawan of Chetson’s said they are happy to be associated with the tournament stating that her company has some of the top sport wear.

It is expected that the winners will go on to challenge for the Guyana Open titles in November.

Current Lusignan Open Champion Papo Haniff will be on hand to defend his title against the best in the 0-9 Flight as Current Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud, Current Caddie Champion Kevin Dindanauth, Richard Hanif, Patrick Prasad, William Walker, Kassim Khan, Munaf Arjune, Mohanlal Didnanauth, two-time Guyana Open Champion Mike Mangal and several top local contenders from the Lusignan Village including Margo Seecharran, Rishi Sukhram, Sam Harry, Dezo Ramsudar, Krishna Jagroop, Deosarran (Double Wrist) and Chandra Lakeraj.

In the 10-18 Flight Haresh Tiwari, Ravi Persaud, Gavin Todd, Mahesh Shivraj, Aasrodeen Shaw, Robin Tiwari, Panko Ramsundar, Max Persaud, David Harry, Fazil Hanif, Brian Hackett, Ian Gouveia, Paton George, Ayube Subhan, Kalyan Tiwari, Former Guyana Open Women’s Champions Dr. Joann Deo and Shanella Webster, Rabindra Harry, Pur Persaud, Jax Harry, Bholaram Deo, Romel Bhagwandin, and Club Champion Points leader Aleem Hussain are all contenders.

In the 19-28 flight will be Maurice Solomon, Dr. Philbert London, Mark Lashley, Danny Mangra, Prakash Deonarine, Troy Cadogan, Deno Bissessar, Anasha Ally, Rohan Albert, Imtiaz Subhan and Carlos Adams vying for honours.

According to Captain Chatterpaul Deo, the format will be medal play and in flights 0-9, 10-18 and 19-28. Prizes for the top three positions in each category along with the Best Gross in each category will be awarded. On the final day, fans will be treated to the Long Drive and Nearest to the Pin competition in front of the Clubhouse.

Among the sponsors on board Banks DIH, Ansa Mc Al, Kissoons Furniture, Foodtown Restaurant, CIDI, Grand Coastal Hotel, Peppy’s, Progressive Auto Rental, AN Electronics, Game Express, Builders Lumber Yard, Ramchand’s Auto Spares, Chetson’s, Sylvie’s Variety Store, Brusters, RRT, Steve’s Jewellery, Pandit’s Lumber Yard, Marriott Hotel and Nex Gen Global Marketing.

Gates will open at 10:00hrs today and tomorrow with Barbecue tickets for just $1,000 being available tomorrow.