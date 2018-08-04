Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Nat’l final… Linden invade G/town looking for glory

Tonight’s showdown for the right to be crowned Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National champions will revive an age old rivalry between Georgetown and Linden in the sporting arena.

Organisers Banks DIH under its Guinness brand has provided the ideal setting for what is already being touted as the perfect matchups to bring the curtains down after nearly nine months of enthralling football in the various communities.

The venue is the National Stadium at Providence and the Organisers have pulled out all the stops to make the experience a wonderful one for fans with seating accommodation for around 400 persons now available.

Of course the Guinness Competition does not feel the same if Sparta Boss, the most successful team in the tournament’s history, is not in the reckoning so their presence alone will ignite the ‘love, hate’ relationship they somehow seem to attract.

They face a determined Dave & Celena’s All Stars, who happen to be the current national champions and they would no doubt be aiming to show their fans and critics that last year’s triumph was no fluke.

Despite losing a host of players from last season’s campaign, the Lindeners have shown resilience throughout this year’s competition and even though they lost their Zone title to the other semi-finalist Silver Bullets, their performance so far in the nationals have been impressive.

However, Sparta Boss have been in irrepressible form and quite a few teams have been subjected to some embarrassing defeats so immediately you see what is in store for tonight’s encounter.

The former two-time national champs will enjoy home support, especially since they are facing opposition from Linden and this expected partisan support could serve as a very important and necessary component for them.

Sparta Boss will include players the caliber of Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, a player with immense talent and dribbling skills, while others such as Sheldon Shepherd, Jermin Junor, Courtney Britton, Eusi Phillips and Denis Edwards are all proven match winners.

Dave & Celena’s All Stars pursuit for victory will be spearheaded by Tyriq McAllister, Rudy Halley, Emanuel Atkins and Steffon Tappin.

In the other semi-final, G/ town champ West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ will be entertaining Silver Bullets in what is surely going to be a slugfest from kickoff.

The reigning Linden zone champions have quietly and efficiently moved into the last four almost unnoticed, but are a deadly foe for any team facing them.

Players such as Robin Adams, Damion Williams, Clifton Halley and Jermaine Samuels are all extremely talented players in this format and their confidence must be sky high and feeling good about advancing.

On the other hand, ‘Gold is Money’ are noted for their clinical efficiency and ruthlessness in front of goal and with the most prolific goal scorer, Deon Alfred, in the lineup, defenders are in for a tough time.

Adding Randolph Wagner, whose goal scoring prowess is respected by all, while talisman Hubert Pedro, Jamal Pedro and the experienced Phillip Rowley will add plenty potency to make opposing teams shiver with fright.

All the teams appearing in the semi-finals will be given new uniforms with numbers on the back.

The Organisers have also added a female game comprising teams from Bartica and a mixed team encounter to the night’s proceedings.

It will be fun, but teams have already stated that bragging rights and the handsome and lucrative prize monies on offer will bring out the best in them.

Admission is free, but a small fee for parking inside the venue will be charged.

Action starts at 19:00hrs.