Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Gokarn Ramdhani, has been elected as 2nd Vice President of the Central America & Caribbean Badminton Confederation (CONCECABA) at their meeting which was held in Barranquilla Colombia for the 2018-2022 period.
Ramdhani informed that he had previously served as General Secretary of the body for 2014-2018. This adds to him also being the Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation.
Executive Committee:
President – Francisco Javier Orozco Mexico
1st Vice-President – Generoso Castillo Dominican Republic
2nd Vice-President – Gokarn Ramdhani Guyana
Secretary – Alexis González Cuba
In charge of the Technical Commission: Guatemala
Communications Commission: El Salvador jointly with Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago and Marketing Commission: Jamaica
Floor Member- Panama
This is another great achievement for the Guyana Badminton Association and will help with their development programmes.
Ramdhani also made the Presentation for the Men Doubles on behalf of CONCECABA at the presentation ceremony after the finals of the CAC tournament.
