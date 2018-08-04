Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Aug 04, 2018 Sports 0

The Managing Executives and committee members of CONCECABA for the 2018-2022 period. 2nd VP Gokarn Ramdhani is 2nd left.

President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Gokarn Ramdhani, has been elected as 2nd Vice President of the Central America & Caribbean Badminton Confederation (CONCECABA) at their meeting which was held in Barranquilla Colombia for the 2018-2022 period.
Ramdhani informed that he had previously served as General Secretary of the body for 2014-2018. This adds to him also being the Vice President of the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation.
Executive Committee:
President – Francisco Javier Orozco Mexico
1st Vice-President – Generoso Castillo Dominican Republic
2nd Vice-President – Gokarn Ramdhani Guyana
Secretary – Alexis González Cuba
In charge of the Technical Commission: Guatemala
Communications Commission: El Salvador jointly with Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago and Marketing Commission: Jamaica
Floor Member- Panama
This is another great achievement for the Guyana Badminton Association and will help with their development programmes.
Ramdhani also made the Presentation for the Men Doubles on behalf of CONCECABA at the presentation ceremony after the finals of the CAC tournament.

More in this category

Sports

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Aug 04, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed The Lusignan Golf club (LGC) is expected to come alive this weekend when their Open Golf tournament tees off today from 10:30hrs with some of the nation’s top golfers battling for...
Read More
ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor – “Come together and support Communities” Urges Exxon Mobil’s Rod Henson

ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor...

Aug 04, 2018

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 2… Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson claims Open 93kg gold; Brisport-Luke cops 2 bronze

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day...

Aug 04, 2018

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s...

Aug 04, 2018

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at CSTC 5-a-side football

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at...

Aug 04, 2018

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Aug 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana and Zimbabwe

    The 2020 elections in Guyana are crucial. If those elections are disputed, then the country will never recover. That will... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]