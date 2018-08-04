Ex Nat Keepers backs Buxton CC Cricket Camp …gets from Village’s most talented Sportsman

He is 67, was born of the East Coast of Demerara, his First-Class cricket was played for Demerara, Guyana and England County Surry and the English resident has pledged funding to cover to cost of meals for the 13th annual Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club which runs from August 7-19.

But the former Wicketkeeper wants his support be done on a low key level and requested his name be withheld from this story.

“I follow Guyana’s cricket from the news and it was from a story in the Kaieteur News about the Buxton Cricket Camp and after growing up on the East Coast, I was moved to assist,” said the Ex Keeper, who has 135 dismissals in First-Class cricket.

Another Wicketkeeper, Milton Pydanna, now lives in the USA and also informed that he became aware of the Academy by reading about it in the newspapers. The Berbician contacted Buxton Cricket Club’s President Essie Peters to pledge a contribution of cricket gear on behalf of his wife and himself.

The former Guyana gloveman made two tours with the West Indies in 1981 as understudy to David Murray in Pakistan and in 1984 to Jeff Dujon in India.

He played in two ODIs, hitting the winning runs in the second match, the only time he batted in his three international matches. He played a single ODI in India.

Pydanna, arguably Guyana best Keeper, scored two tons and nine fifties and had 188 dismissals from 84 First-Class games for Guyana.

Clive Andries, played U-19 cricket for Guyana in the 2008 Regional Youth series before playing for the National Football team and the former President’s College student, presently represents Buxton in Cricket and Football.

Andries on Thursday, donated cash to purchase bottled water for the two-week camp which caters for children between the ages of 7-19.

Sessions will include technical, practical, physical and off-the field actives and run from 09:30hrs to 15:00hrs.

The club was founded in 1992 and played in Tapeball competitions before being officially launched as the Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Club in 2002 when Hooper was appointed West Indies Captain.

“We have sent out sponsorship letters but since plans to hold the camp has been in the papers people have been calling us,” said Peters, who has been the Club’s President for the last 15 years.

Those interested in helping can call Peters on 665-3185 or Sean Devers on 669-1823.