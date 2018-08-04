Entries continue to come in for Platinum Auto Expo

As entries continue to flow in, Organisers of Platinum Auto Expo are expecting a huge turnout as preparations intensify for the August 5 event to be staged at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC), Thomas Lands.

The Expo which has been absent from the list of entertainment for some time is anticipated to see intense rivalry among competitors in all 27 categories.

Organiser Mahendra Boodhoo, speaking recently said the event is expected to attract some of the best vehicles in terms of glitz and glamour, while those with the fancy lights, shining rims and cleanest sound system will all have the opportunity to win prizes.

Boodhoo, a former racer and President of the GMR&SC noted that the occasion is one where families can come out and enjoy a day of fun, while the occasion also presents an opportunity for those with a deep appreciation for excellent looking vehicles and those who just love to compete in such competitions.

He added that the Expo is open to all and over $1million in cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs for winners in the respective categories.

Boodhoo said competitors are currently working feverishly to excite the fans with their thorough preparations.

Among the categories to be contested are: Best Antique bike, Mini Extreme Face Out Cars, Best Rims, Best Graphic Bus and Car, Cleanest SUV, Best Technician, Biggest Bike and others.

Additionally, Boodhoo disclosed that fans will be entertained throughout the day with displays set to commence at 14:00 hrs, while gates will be open from 12:00hrs.

Patrons wishing to buy tickets in advance will be sold at a cost of $1500. Advanced tickets cost just $1,500 per persons.

Also, a star-studded line-up of local entertainment talent will grace the stage including Granny Ivelaw, Chiney Man and Chow Pow.

Interested persons can contact the organisers on 617-2651 or 627-2369.

Some of the sponsors on board are: A. Ali & Sons, GT Motorsports, Stag Beer, Caribbean Motor Spares and Ramchand Auto Spares.