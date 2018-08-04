Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Entries continue to come in for Platinum Auto Expo

Aug 04, 2018 Sports 0

As entries continue to flow in, Organisers of Platinum Auto Expo are expecting a huge turnout as preparations intensify for the August 5 event to be staged at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC), Thomas Lands.
The Expo which has been absent from the list of entertainment for some time is anticipated to see intense rivalry among competitors in all 27 categories.
Organiser Mahendra Boodhoo, speaking recently said the event is expected to attract some of the best vehicles in terms of glitz and glamour, while those with the fancy lights, shining rims and cleanest sound system will all have the opportunity to win prizes.
Boodhoo, a former racer and President of the GMR&SC noted that the occasion is one where families can come out and enjoy a day of fun, while the occasion also presents an opportunity for those with a deep appreciation for excellent looking vehicles and those who just love to compete in such competitions.
He added that the Expo is open to all and over $1million in cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs for winners in the respective categories.
Boodhoo said competitors are currently working feverishly to excite the fans with their thorough preparations.
Among the categories to be contested are: Best Antique bike, Mini Extreme Face Out Cars, Best Rims, Best Graphic Bus and Car, Cleanest SUV, Best Technician, Biggest Bike and others.
Additionally, Boodhoo disclosed that fans will be entertained throughout the day with displays set to commence at 14:00 hrs, while gates will be open from 12:00hrs.
Patrons wishing to buy tickets in advance will be sold at a cost of $1500. Advanced tickets cost just $1,500 per persons.
Also, a star-studded line-up of local entertainment talent will grace the stage including Granny Ivelaw, Chiney Man and Chow Pow.
Interested persons can contact the organisers on 617-2651 or 627-2369.
Some of the sponsors on board are: A. Ali & Sons, GT Motorsports, Stag Beer, Caribbean Motor Spares and Ramchand Auto Spares.

More in this category

Sports

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Lusignan Golf Club Open tournament tees off today

Aug 04, 2018

By Zaheer Mohamed The Lusignan Golf club (LGC) is expected to come alive this weekend when their Open Golf tournament tees off today from 10:30hrs with some of the nation’s top golfers battling for...
Read More
ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor – “Come together and support Communities” Urges Exxon Mobil’s Rod Henson

ExxonMobil is new ‘Warriors’ titlesponsor...

Aug 04, 2018

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 2… Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson claims Open 93kg gold; Brisport-Luke cops 2 bronze

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day...

Aug 04, 2018

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal

Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s...

Aug 04, 2018

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at CSTC 5-a-side football

California Youths, East Front Road triumph at...

Aug 04, 2018

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Gokarn Ramdhani elected to CONCECABA Executive

Aug 04, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana and Zimbabwe

    The 2020 elections in Guyana are crucial. If those elections are disputed, then the country will never recover. That will... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]