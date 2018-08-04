Ejected from Stabroek Market Square… 112 hire car operators protest City Council action

The move by the Mayor & City Councillors (M&CC) of Georgetown to place Stabroek Market vendors from the dilapidated area aback of the Stabroek Market to the 42 mini bus park, and short drop car park, has caused some amount of confusion and has been met with resistance by hire car operators.

Some 112 hire car drivers who operate from the Stabroek Market car and bus park area were displaced, when a decision was taken by the M&CC to use an area that has been used for over 30 years as a car and bus park, and now being earmarked as a vending area.

Yesterday, a number of the affected hire car operators held a protest at the Stabroek Market East Bank car park, against the M&CC’s actions. The drivers are claiming that no consideration was given as to where they would be placed, since when they came on Tuesday morning, the car park was barricaded. The drivers are claiming that no consultations were held, and since they were displaced, it has been bringing much hardship to them and their families. They also claim that police ranks have been harassing them anytime they stop anywhere in the vicinity.

The drivers sought an audience with the Mayor, Patricia Chase Green, and were told that they should put forward a proposal, which will be looked at on Monday. When this publication reached out to the Mayor for a comment on the matter, she said that there was a dangerous situation brewing at the back of the Stabroek Market that could cause injury or even the loss of life to vendors that ply their trade in that area, since some parts of the roof of that area have already started to fall. She emphasised that after careful consideration, the Council made a decision to move the vendors out of the area.

When asked what she plans to do for the hire car operators who were displaced, the mayor said, “I spoke to one man who claims to represent the drivers. The man said he had a proposal. I told him to bring it in writing on Monday and the council will be more than willing to come to some compromise that will see a solution being arrived at.”

The Mayor made it clear that the safety of the vendors is her primary concern at this time, but she will consider all who are affected in this case.