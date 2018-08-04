Dinar Trading supports 5th Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal

Latest update August 4th, 2018 12:59 AM
Guyana’s fastest growing Gold and Diamond trading company, Dinar’s Trading have signed on with the Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil 5th annual futsal tournament which is organised by New Era Entertainment. The company located on Lamaha and Cummings Streets has now joined the title sponsors along with the following business entities in Cell Smart, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper.
Yesterday at the company’s office, Dinar Trading’s Vishal Rampersaud handed over the sponsorship cheque to Aubrey Major Jr., Director of New Era Entertainment, while executive Sayad Ahmad overlooked. Major Jr. noted his heartfelt gratitude to Dinar’s Trading for their welcomed support for Linden’s premier futsal tournament which has already seen three of the seven playing nights already completed.
The tourney, which is being competed by 20 teams in a round-robin/knockout format, has a total prize purse of over $2 million with the grand first prize of $600,000, continues tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court with six anticipated clashes.
When the final whistle is blown on August 18th, the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).
Tonight’s fixtures are as follows:
Game 1. Quiet Storm vs. Progressive
Game 2.Young Kings vs. Achievers
Game 3. Haynes Hitters vs. Hard Ball
Game 4. Trend setters vs. Swag Entertainment
Game 5. West Side Ballers vs. Presidential Family
Game 6. Figgy Green Jaguars vs. Nut Genahsyde
