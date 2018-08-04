California Youths, East Front Road triumph at CSTC 5-a-side football

An impressive crowd on Sunday last watched California Youths getting a taste of victory when they defeated Team Texas in the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club (CSTC) and the Guyana Hemp Industries Pre-Emancipation Day 5-A side Football competition at the East Ruimveldt Community Centre ground.

California Youths treated their supporters to a 2 nil victory against Team Texas in the under-13 category with Brian Burnett scoring both goals.

In the under-17 division Sparta Boss and Team Legacy tied with two goals each, while in the under-15 category East Front Road defeated Alpha All Stars by 3 goals to 2.

In addressing the gathering at the Presentation Ceremony, Chairman of the Guyana Hemp Industries, Region 10/Linden Chapter, Mr. Mortimer Denny, urged the participants-to learn more of Industrial Hemp for when legalized in the country will create thousands of jobs at all income levels, create new industries, build our economy and eradicate poverty.

He urged them to take their education and sports seriously so that they can gear themselves to make a meaningful contribution to President David Granger initiative for a green state and a green economy.

Meanwhile, National Race Walker Debidyal Harold outclassed a large and competitive field on Sunday last when the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club and the Guyana Hemp Industries staged its Pre Emancipation Day 10K race walk around the outer circuit of the East Ruimveldt Community Center. Anton Vasconcellas strolled in second while Anthony Vasconcellas, Jerry Bernett and Joshua Abel occupied the third to fifth spot in that order.

Aaron Vasconcellas won the junior category ahead of Crystal O’Brien, Ezekiel Coates and Darrel O’Brien correspondingly.

Prizes for the event were donated by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Mr. Verman Bedessee Chief Executive Officer of Bedessee Import Inc. USA and Chairman of the Guyana Hemp Industries.

Coordinator of the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club, Ms. Jennifer Major said that the club is making every effort to keep the sports booming, despite the lack of sponsorship.

She also pointed out that the club is currently looking ahead to support the growth of the sport in Guyana.

Mr. Bedessee said he was happy once again to participate in the event while reinforcing that he will be supporting race walking in the future as it plays key role in the healthy development of Guyanese.