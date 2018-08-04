Agricola teen charged with four robberies, including wash bay attack

A 19-year-old who was positively identified as the assailant in four robberies along the East Bank of Demerara was yesterday charged and placed before the courts for the crimes.

Shemar Charles of Lot 12 Water Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Particulars of the first charge against him alleged that on July 25, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Debbie Atwell, the owner of Presidential Touch Wash Bay, of a gold chain valued $150,000, two gold rings valued $170,000 and a gold band valued $100,000.

It is further alleged that on July 27, at Houston, East Bank Demerara, while armed with a gun, he robbed Navindra Persaud of a phone valued $120,000 along with $50,000 in cash.

It is also alleged that on July 24, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Elias Valenzuela of a phone valued $14,000.

And finally, Charles was accused of robbing Wei Fing Wong of $2.5M cash, two phones valued $500,000 and a gold chain valued $60,000.

Back in court, Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield was opposed to bail being granted to the robbery accused, citing the serious nature of the offences and the fact that a gun was used.

An unrepresented Charles was remanded to prison until August 13, when he will appear at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

According to a senior police official, Charles and another man were initially suspects in a recent robbery carried out on M&M Snackette at Houston, East Bank Demerara. However, they were not pointed out.

Instead, Charles was implicated in the robbery at the “Presidential Touch” Wash Bay, located at Lot 38 Public Road, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, after its proprietor Debbie Atwell positively identified him.

Atwell had told Kaieteur News that she was sitting in her business place around 11:15 hrs when she heard someone say: “Don’t move, or we going to kill you.”

She then saw three men, including one with a handgun, standing in front of her. A fourth man with a bicycle remained outside.

The robbers relieved her of a gold chain, two rings and a band. They took her purse, which had some documents and money before fleeing. She said that three of the bandits headed in the direction of the Haags Bosch dumpsite at the back of Eccles, while one went along the East Bank Public Road, also in the direction of Eccles.

Meanwhile, in another case, 22-year-old Odinga Haywood appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a similar charge.

Haywood, a labourer, of Charlestown, Georgetown denied the charge which alleged that on July 16, at Charlestown, Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Ayou Kadir of a gold chain valued $340,000, and a phone worth $240,000.

As in the case before the Chief Magistrate, the prosecutor in this matter opposed to bail for the accused citing the nature of the offence and the gravity of the charge. It was also pointed out by the prosecutor that a gun was used to commit the crime.

Kadir, who had no legal representation, is due back in court on August 17.