16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 2… Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson claims Open 93kg gold; Brisport-Luke cops 2 bronze

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson has continued his impressive international form when he lifted his way to a gold medal and Guyana’s third yesterday when competition at the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship lifted off in Mexico City.

Following on the heels of gold medals accomplished on day 1 by Nadina Taharally and Paul Adams, Petterson stormed to the top podium spot in the Men’s Raw Open 93kg competition beating Puerto Rico’s Michael Correa and Guatemala’s Zepeda Hernandez who had to settle for the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

It was a virtual no contest from the first lift (squat) as Petterson stamped his authority from the get go and pulled away after every subsequent lift on his way to victory. So devastating was Petterson, he won the gold medal with a total of 790kg which was 130kg above the 2nd placed Correa who ended with 660kg, Hernandez managed 725kg.

Petterson’s New Total was made up of a Personal Best Squad of 300kg up from his previous best by 20kg; a Personal Best Bench Press of 165kg, up by 15kg from his previous best; Deadlift of 325kg.

Unofficially, Petterson’s performance has qualified him to compete at the 2019 World Championships.

Franklyn Brisport-Luke contesting the Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters 11 66kg Weight Class copped a bronze medal in each category achieving a Total of 367.5kg which was made up of a best Squat of 145kg; Bench Press 75kg, which is a Personal Best up from 72.5kg and Deadlift of 147.5kg.

Brisport-Luke failed his second attempt at 155kg and passed up on his third and final attempt.

In action today would be Petterson, Frank Tucker (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters III, 105kg), Erwyn Smith (Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg) and Nairanjan Singh (Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters IV, 83kg).

Medals haul to date

Gold 3

Silver 0

Bronze 3