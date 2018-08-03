Suspects cleared of M&M heist fingered in four other robberies

Two men who were picked up and cleared of committing the recent heist at M&M Snackette have been implicated in four other robberies. A senior police official said that the men were initially suspects in last week Friday’s robbery at the M&M Snackette at Houston, East Bank Demerara.

However, they were not picked out during an identification parade.

But before they could be released, the victims of four other robberies identified them. One of the robberies occurred last week Thursday at the “Presidential Touch” Wash Bay, located at Lot 38 Public Road, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara.

The suspects are to appear in court today.

The owner, Debbie Atwell, told Kaieteur News that she was sitting in her business place around 11:15 hrs when she heard someone say: “Don’t move, or we going to kill you.”

She then saw three men, including one with a handgun, standing in front of her. A fourth man with a bicycle remained outside.

The robbers relieved her of a gold chain, two rings and a band. They took her purse, which had some documents and money before fleeing.

She said that three of the bandits headed in the direction of the Haags Bosch dumpsite at the back of Eccles, while one went along the East Bank Public Road, also in the direction of Eccles.

Meanwhile, police are still to apprehend the gunman who was seen on security cameras brazenly robbing staff at the M&M Snackette.

The youth, who had a bicycle, walked into the M&M snackette on Friday and pointed the gun at the lone snackette attendant at that time.

He picked up the attendant’s Samsung S8 cell phone and forced the employee to place the day’s sales in a plastic bag.

The M&M location at Houston was robbed some eight times since it opened in 2013. The water store to the northern side of the M&M snackette was also robbed. There is a cooking gas distributor to the south of the snackette, which was also robbed.