Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper strike with Mohamed’s Futsal

Although the fifth annual New Era Entertainment organised Mohamed’s Enterprise/ExxonMobil Futsal tournament has already began with the round robin phase they are still receiving welcome support from the corporate community.

Last week, two entities at Sankar’s Autoworks and Bumper To Bumper aligned themselves with the New Era Entertainment Company’s venture. In Linden, Roddy Bowen, Bumper To Bumper’s Stock Room Manager, handed over to the sponsorship cheque to New Era’s Director, Kenrick Noel. Sankar’s Auto Works has their head office at Seaforth Street, Cambellville.

This year, Linden’s premier futsal tournament will carry a total prize purse of over $2 million and 20 teams will continue battling for the top prize of $600,000 tomorrow at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard Court where eight more matches would be contested from 18:30hrs; the third of the seven playing nights in the tournament which has teams from Georgetown, Linden and West Demerara pitted together.

When the final whistle is blown on August 18th, the runners-up will receive a handsome $250,000, third $100,000 and fourth place $50,000 in the competition which has been sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

Tomorrow’s fixtures are as follows.

Game1 Presidential Family vs West Side Ballers

Game 2 Quiet Storm vs trend setters

Game 3 Swag vs Money Move

Game 4 Haynes Hitters vs Good Fellas

Game5 West Side Ballers vs Hard Ball

Game 6 Figgy Green Jags vs Red Line

Game7 DC Ballers vs Germans

Game 8 Silver Bullets vs Nut Genahside