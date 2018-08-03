Porter dies in accident

A 26-year-old man is now dead following an accident involving him and a car along the Rosignol Public Road.

Dead is Lildar Jaggernauth of Murphy Dam, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.

The driver of the car, bearing licence plate number PLL 7562, is in police custody at the Fort Wellington Police Station.

According to information received, Jaggernauth who is a father of one, reportedly left his parent’s home sometime around 18:30 hrs on Wednesday to purchase a phone card. After taking hours to return, his father tried contacting him via his cell phone but those calls went unanswered.

It was just after midnight yesterday that Jaggernauth’s father was awakened by the police and informed that his son was involved in an accident.

Reports are that Jaggernauth was intoxicated at the time of his demise.

Investigations are ongoing.