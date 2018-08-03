Latest update August 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Porter dies in accident

Aug 03, 2018 News 0

A 26-year-old man is now dead following an accident involving him and a car along the Rosignol Public Road.
Dead is Lildar Jaggernauth of Murphy Dam, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.
The driver of the car, bearing licence plate number PLL 7562, is in police custody at the Fort Wellington Police Station.
According to information received, Jaggernauth who is a father of one, reportedly left his parent’s home sometime around 18:30 hrs on Wednesday to purchase a phone card. After taking hours to return, his father tried contacting him via his cell phone but those calls went unanswered.
It was just after midnight yesterday that Jaggernauth’s father was awakened by the police and informed that his son was involved in an accident.
Reports are that Jaggernauth was intoxicated at the time of his demise.
Investigations are ongoing.

More in this category

Sports

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 1… Nadina Taharally snares gold and bronze medals; Paul Adams takes gold by2.5kgs

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 1… Nadina...

Aug 03, 2018

Guyana’s powerlifters got off to a fantastic start yesterday when the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship lifted off in Mexico City. Three lifters took the...
Read More
CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana’s focus is on development of players

CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series…...

Aug 03, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Battle for supremacy continues this weekend at Timehri Red Ground

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Battle for...

Aug 03, 2018

Adventure Sports Club Softball – Essequibo.. Fernandez century guides Ariel B to 127-run win over Reliance

Adventure Sports Club Softball –...

Aug 03, 2018

Endurance Meet slated for South Dakota Circuit on Sunday

Endurance Meet slated for South Dakota Circuit on...

Aug 03, 2018

Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition tomorrow

Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition...

Aug 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • No cracks, just confusion!

    Guyanese must not read too much into the recent rejection by the National Assembly of a motion piloted by the Chairman of... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]