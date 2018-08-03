Porter dies in accident

Latest update August 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM
A 26-year-old man is now dead following an accident involving him and a car along the Rosignol Public Road.
Dead is Lildar Jaggernauth of Murphy Dam, Rosignol, West Coast Berbice.
The driver of the car, bearing licence plate number PLL 7562, is in police custody at the Fort Wellington Police Station.
According to information received, Jaggernauth who is a father of one, reportedly left his parent’s home sometime around 18:30 hrs on Wednesday to purchase a phone card. After taking hours to return, his father tried contacting him via his cell phone but those calls went unanswered.
It was just after midnight yesterday that Jaggernauth’s father was awakened by the police and informed that his son was involved in an accident.
Reports are that Jaggernauth was intoxicated at the time of his demise.
Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 03, 2018Guyana’s powerlifters got off to a fantastic start yesterday when the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship lifted off in Mexico City. Three lifters took the...
Aug 03, 2018
Aug 03, 2018
Aug 03, 2018
Aug 03, 2018
Aug 03, 2018
An ugly flaw of people with state power that has endured over the centuries is they simply cannot understand that life is... more
Guyanese must not read too much into the recent rejection by the National Assembly of a motion piloted by the Chairman of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (This is a modified version of an article that we published on February 8, 2015. Its content... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]