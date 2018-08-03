NAGICO/Vernon Thorne sponsored Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira Berbice visit an outstanding success – BCB honours Legendary Commentator

President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster has described the NAGICO/Vernon Thorne sponsored visit of the Legendary Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira as an outstanding success which surpassed all expectations.

The four-day visit was arranged by the BCB with several objectives including providing inspiration to young cricketers, to educate administrators of their duties, to strengthen the Management of Clubs and the BCB and to allow youths to learn from Perreira’s vast experience of over 57 years associated with cricket.

Perreira arrived in Guyana on Wednesday July 18 and visited Blairmont, Albion, Rose Hall Canje and Rose Hall town Youth & Sports Club, where he spoke to hundreds of junior cricketers. At the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club alone, he spoke to one hundred and twenty youths on the importance of hard work, dedication, practice and remaining humble.

The Legendary Commentator who commentated in 147 Test Matches, 200 ODI and 350 First Class Matches also held inspirational meetings with Executives of the BCB, Berbice Umpires Association and Board President, Hilbert Foster. Numerous ideas were discussed and accepted by the Management of the Board as it strives to lift the game to a higher level.

Courtesy calls were also made to Regional Chairman of Region 6, David Armogan and the Mayors of Rose Hall Town, Corriverton and New Amsterdam. Perreira was able to inspire the elected officials to commit themselves to playing a bigger role in the promotion of the game and the honouring of outstanding players by naming of streets etc., as a mark of respect.

The highlight of the visit was the BCB’s hosting of over seventy youth players and Representatives of 63 clubs from across the Ancient County in separate developmental sessions with Perreira and President Hilbert Foster.

The youths and club representatives were high in praise of the sessions and encouraged the BCB to host more events in the future. The delegates were left in awe when Foster encouraged Perreira to roll back the years by doing a period of imaginary cricket commentary.

Perreira was full of praise for the way he was welcomed and treated by the Berbice Cricket Board. The entire trip, Perreira stated went like clockwork and he was totally impressed with the passion, vision, discipline and dedication of Foster, who is working beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference.

Perreira donated three boxes of cricket balls to the BCB while the Berbice Cricket Umpires Association also received twenty four counting clickers for its members. Donations were also made to the Berbice Volleyball Association, Football clubs and the Berbice Branch of the National Library.

The BCB also honoured the Pomeroon born Perreira by presenting him with its highest Award “The Tribute to Hero Award of Excellence.

The St. Lucia former Commentator stated that he was humbled by the honour and committed himself to working along with the Board in the future. The Board expressed gratitude to overseas based Guyanese Imran Mc Sood Amjad, Vernon Thorne and Oscar Ramjeet for their assistance in making the visit possible.

Special thanks to NAGICO, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Blairmont Cricket Club, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Albion Cricket Club, Big ‘B’ Restaurant, St. Francis Community Developers, Rose Hall Canje Community Centre, Regional Chairman David Armogan and the Mayors of Rose Hall Town, Corriverton and New Amsterdam.