Matthew Prass named Best Cricketer as RHTY&SC conclude best ever Cricket Academy

The curtains came down on the best ever Cricket Academy of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Friday last where over 120 youths between the ages of 8 to 19 years attended the two weeks activity at the Area ‘H’ Ground.

Level Three Coach Winston Smith , National Senior Player Eon Hooper and Pre-Level One Coach Joel Pike were the facilitators. RHTY&SC Asst. Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu served as Director of the Academy which was the 28th of its kind to be organised by the club.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Prass copped the prestigious Cricketer of the Academy Award after being selected by the Coaches based on personal discipline, commitment, performance and attendance.

Other Awardees were Best Batsman – Jonathan Rampersaud, Best Bowler – Jeremy Sandian, Most Committed – Matthew Prass, Most Discipline – Collis Williams, Most Improved – Matthew Pottaya, Best Female – Akeela James and Most Promising – Rampersaud Rampertab.

Four players, Christopher Deroop, Rampertab Ramnauth, Asif Marimuthu and Arif Marimuthu received special prizes for their hard work. Prizes included trophies, medals, cricket bats, batting gloves and pads, wicket keeping pads and educational materials.

RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the Academy as the most successful in the Club’s history and praised the hard work of Coaches Smith, Pike and Hooper along with his Assistant Secretary, 18 year-old Simon Naidu.

This year’s Academy which saw the largest number of registration in the club’s history enabled the Coaches to identify dozens of promising and talented players for the club. This, Foster stated is important as they strive to uphold its hard earned reputation as one of Guyana’s best cricket clubs.

Over the years, the Academy has produced 6 West Indies, 16 National, 56 National junior and 105 players for Berbice at all levels. The RHTY&SC success story on the field of play, the long serving official stated is tied closely to the Academy’s ability to produce outstanding players the likes of Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Eon Hooper, Erva Giddings, Clinton Pestano, Jonathan Rampersaud, Abdel Fudadin, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Plaffiana Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Marian Samaroo and Dominique Rikhi among others who have gone on to play for the West Indies and Guyana.

Foster urged the young players to develop a culture of hard work, personal discipline and dedication. He committed the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to continue its investment into their careers and to make sure that they fulfill their potential on and off the field.

Also the Berbice Cricket Board President, Foster also informed the attentive youths that the Board would organise cricket as never before at the Under-15, 17, 19 and 21 levels to make sure that they can develop properly.

Head Coach Winston Smith expressed pleasure at the huge turnout which surpassed expectations and stated that he was delighted with the high level of discipline displayed with no reported case of indiscipline. Smith urged his students to practice on a daily basis what they have learnt.

The 2018 Academy was sponsored by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Patron, President David Granger and the Guyana Goldfield Inc.

The RHTY&SC has expressed gratitude to Guyana Beverage Company, Rana Persaud, H.A Snacks Co. Ltd, S. Tulsi, Bello Welding Shop, Nermala Hussain, Stephen Sampson, Ryan Tillack, Mayor Vijai Ramoo and Sunil Marimuthu.