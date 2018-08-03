Half naked body of lawyer’s clerk found in Kuru Kururu home

The body of a 46-year-old Gregory “Wayne” Frank, a lawyer clerk, was discovered on Thursday morning around 04:25 hrs at his Lot 686, Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway, East Bank Demerara home.

Frank, who has been a lawyer’s clerk with Attorney Abiola Wong Inniss, for over ten years, lived alone in a single flat concrete house, which was one of two flat houses that stand 50 feet apart in the same yard. The other house is occupied by Frank’s stepfather, Rupert Patterson.

Mr. Patterson was the person who discovered Frank’s body after other family members who were not getting on to Frank called inquiring about him. The man went over to check on Frank and found the back door ajar.

On entering the house, the elderly man made the gruesome discovery, and called the police. Photos, taken of Frank’s body where it was found, show the man’s body lying in his living room, face down, with his arms folded under him and his face tilted to the right. The lower part of the body lay on the carpet while the man’s upper body was on a tiled area, with coagulated blood around the head.

The body was clad in a grey jersey and a dark blue under pants that was pulled down just below the butt line, the man still had on his socks.

One of the witnesses suggested the body was in the early stages of decomposition since it was swollen and discoloured.

Frank’s uncle, Kendrick McPhoy, got a call about his demise and was at the scene when this publication visited. The man said the whole house was ransacked, with drawers pulled out and items strewn around as though someone was looking for something.

An electric drill and a black cap were found in the yard. These items seemed to have been dropped by the invaders. The uncle also claimed that he noticed a number of items that he knew belonged to Frank missing.

They included the man’s gold chains and rings, three flat screen television sets, one of which was delivered to the now dead man recently in a big crate. There was also a laptop missing. The dead man’s uncle said the man’s fridge and cupboard were well stocked since the man was very meticulous about how he did things.

This was evident in how the man’s yard was kept, well raked, something family and friends said the now dead man would normally do himself. Frank lived alone since he became divorced some three years ago. The uncle claims that it might have been someone the man knew, since there were no signs of forced entry and the man would have had to let the individual in, because he always had his doors locked.

The uncle said that even when he visited, he would have to walk around the house and call, before Frank would open up.

The man’s employer issued a statement on her Facebook page that seemed to share the sentiments of all who came into contact with the man. “To me, the depth of one’s loss, when someone dies, is determined by the nature and or quality of the relationship. My loss at this time is deep, as Gregory was not only my staff, but also like a family member to me, having worked with me for more than 10 years.

“To his father, surviving siblings, stepfather, other family members and friends, may you continue to cherish the fond memories that you all shared with him – of his many special traits, I chose to remember that he was

trustworthy, amiable and warm-hearted. Forever grateful for the time we shared.”

Police also confirmed in a statement, “The back door was found open, the entire house ransacked and valuables, which the deceased was known to have possessed, are missing. The scene is currently being processed and no arrests have at this time, been made.”

This publication has learnt that the police have advised family members to be present for a post mortem examination that will be

conducted today.