Guyana’s U19s to face Leeward Islands as defense of CWI Regional Crowns starts

Aug 03, 2018 Sports 0

Members of the Guyana U19 team prior to their departure.

The National Under-19 team which departed for the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday morning will commence the defense of its One Day title today against the Leeward Islands t the Arnos Vale Ogle ground.
The Guyanese are also the defending Cricket West Indies Regional 3-Day champions and will also face off against the Windward Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados. Canada will be on the radar in the One-Day format.
The 14-man squad reads: BhaskarYadram (Captain), Kevin Sinclair, Alex Algoo, Sachin Singh, Adrian Hinds, Joshua Jones , Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Javed Karim, Yeudister Persaud, Kelvin Umroa, Joshua Persaud, Ashmead Nedd and Qumar Torrington. This team is being managed by Andy Ramnarine and coached by Julian Moore.
Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board, Anand Sanasie; Chairman of Selectors, Rayon Griffith and Nazimul Drepaul met with players prior to their departure. The Guyana Cricket Board’s Executives assured the players of continued support in their careers and challenged them to return home with the unprecedented success of five regional championships.

