Latest update August 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition tomorrow

Aug 03, 2018 Sports 0

The Grove/Diamond NDC is set to host a King Dominos competition tomorrow at the NDC Compound, aback the Grove Police Station. Registration will commence at 09:30hrs with double six time, one hour later.
To be eligible to play, players must be residing within the Grove/Diamond NDC district. Registration is free and according to the organizer, snacks and drinks are on the house. The first forty players registered would be competing.
The two in/one out system would be employed while trophies would be presented to the top three players. For further information, interested players can contact Councillor Jiaram on 614 6671 or the NDC Office on 265 2256 or 265 2265.

More in this category

Sports

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 1… Nadina Taharally snares gold and bronze medals; Paul Adams takes gold by2.5kgs

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 1… Nadina...

Aug 03, 2018

Guyana’s powerlifters got off to a fantastic start yesterday when the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship lifted off in Mexico City. Three lifters took the...
Read More
CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana’s focus is on development of players

CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series…...

Aug 03, 2018

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Battle for supremacy continues this weekend at Timehri Red Ground

EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Battle for...

Aug 03, 2018

Adventure Sports Club Softball – Essequibo.. Fernandez century guides Ariel B to 127-run win over Reliance

Adventure Sports Club Softball –...

Aug 03, 2018

Endurance Meet slated for South Dakota Circuit on Sunday

Endurance Meet slated for South Dakota Circuit on...

Aug 03, 2018

Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition tomorrow

Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition...

Aug 03, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • No cracks, just confusion!

    Guyanese must not read too much into the recent rejection by the National Assembly of a motion piloted by the Chairman of... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected]mail.com / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]