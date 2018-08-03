Grove/Diamond NDC to host King Domino competition tomorrow

The Grove/Diamond NDC is set to host a King Dominos competition tomorrow at the NDC Compound, aback the Grove Police Station. Registration will commence at 09:30hrs with double six time, one hour later.

To be eligible to play, players must be residing within the Grove/Diamond NDC district. Registration is free and according to the organizer, snacks and drinks are on the house. The first forty players registered would be competing.

The two in/one out system would be employed while trophies would be presented to the top three players. For further information, interested players can contact Councillor Jiaram on 614 6671 or the NDC Office on 265 2256 or 265 2265.