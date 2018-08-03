Give a dog a bad name, den hang him

From de time de news come dat dem miners get killed at Lindo Creek and dat Fine Man and he gang do it, dem boys know dat something de wrang. One of de people who own de mining camp come wid a map and show how when Fine Man and he gang run after de confrontation wid de police, he couldn’t run to Lindo Creek, kill de people and go back across de river.

Was a big story because de army people was patrolling all over de place. Dem was de people who help track de Fine Man gang all to de coast. Of course de police was busy hunting dem. Was de police who ketch up wid dem at Christmas Falls and kill one. Dat is when Fine Man and he gang run.

Dem boys remember de police talking bout chasing de gang and giving de impression dat de men was cornered. Some of de reports was dat de police seeing de tracks and was about half day behind de gang.

In de end de gang split up; some of dem get kill in de trail and one youth man get ketch because he couldn’t keep up.

People talk how dem see Fine Man pun a bus playing wid a lady child. People calculate dat from de time dem see de man pun de bus to when dem hear he escape, he couldn’t go to Lindo Creek and come back. But as people seh dead men tell no tales. Fine Man dead suh he couldn’t testify at de commission of inquiry.

Of course Jagdeo and Rohee and some oders refuse to testify. Dem didn’t want to answer no question and dem know dat people woulda ask questions about de army. Dem boys seh somebody woulda tie up demself.

De report come out and wha it ain’t seh is wha people suspect long ago. It pointing fingers at places weh people wasn’t looking. And of course as de saying goes, “Give a dog a bad name and hang it in de morning.” Fine Man really had a bad name.

