EBFA / Juicy Juice U-13 League… Battle for supremacy continues this weekend at Timehri Red Ground

Aug 03, 2018 Sports 0

Diamond Upsetters (red) and Swan during their clash at the Timehri Red Ground.

Diamond United, Timehri Panthers, Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond Upsetters, the top four clubs in the ongoing East Bank Football Association (EBFA) / Juicy Juice Under-13 League will be aiming to further consolidate their positions while the lower placed clubs will be seeking improved performances when play continues this weekend.
Four matches would be played tomorrow while two will be played on Sunday. Agricola will have back to back matches and their leading marksman. Eon Daniels who has a whopping 19 goals in four matches so far would be relishing his chances of adding to his personal account in leading his team to more victories. He will have able support from his Captain Jonathan Andries and Floyd Boyce.
Diamond United, in the best run of form at any level in their history would also be fancying their chances of continuing that run when they come up against fellow village side, Diamond Upsetters, tomorrow.
United’s Captain Ronaldo Adams, Shakeem Welcome, Joel Ross and Shaquan Braithwaite will be leading their charge against Upsetters which would be seeking to jolt the progress of their fellow village side.
Upsetters would be led by the Amin brothers, Mohamed and Abdullah and Shaquan Gilkes.
Timehri Panthers, like Agricola and Diamond United are the only teams so far and would be aiming to notch up their sixth win from as many matches on Sunday when they face Upsetters.
Keyron Williams, Joshua Clenkian and Antoine Denny be will leading the Panthers’ charge for another win.
Following are the Fixtures:

Match Day 8
28.          Agricola                                vs            Soesdyke                            04.08.18               10:00hrs
29.          Diamond Upsetters        vs            Diamond United               “                              11:15hrs
30.          Samatta Point/K.Ville vs                KK Warriors                        “                              12:15hrs
31.          Swan                                     vs            Hararuni Eagles                 “                              13:15hrs
Match Day 9
32.          Diamond Upsetters        vs            Timehri Panthers             05.08.18               10:00hrs
33.          Diamond United               vs            Agricola                                “                              11:15hrs

