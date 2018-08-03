Latest update August 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana’s focus is on development of players

Aug 03, 2018 Sports 0

The Guyana players and staff that will compete at the CFU U14 Boys Challenge Series in Curacao.

”The nature of this tournament is not about winning and deciding who the champion is but it’s focused on the development of young players across the Region, including Guyana. The structure of the tournament is set to facilitate that,” said Bryan Joseph, Head Coach of the National U14 Team that departed for Curacao last Wednesday to participate in the CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series.
The squad, consisting of 17 players and four officials, will play their first match against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow at the Ergilio Hata Stadium from 16:00hrs, having been placed in Group C along with Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.
According to Joseph, the current National U14 Boys’ team will inform next year’s CONCACAF U15 squad: “Our target is to go out there and be competitive but, in the same vein, we want to ensure that development takes place. This group needs the experience. I don’t think any member from this group ever played outside of Guyana, at the front of a huge crowd or packed stadium so this tournament will seek to have them become acquainted with that. This group will be the core of our U15 who will participate in the CONCACAF U15 Championship in 2019, so this is the beginning of this process.”
Joseph said that while the preparation was not as thorough as that of the youth team last year, he is of the view that “Guyana is in a fairly good place because of the work done at the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres. Additionally, we have done some work with this group last year as part of the U13 preparation. Following the first encampment period, we had a few training days and practice matches so the group came together nicely.”
Meanwhile, Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said this tournament will serve as part of the development process for the 2026 World Cup Campaign: “The U14 boys group participating in their first international tournament is part of the key performance indicators of the strategy for the 2026 campaign. Gaining international experience and exposure at an early age is vital towards this. The ATC programme is the conveyor belt to produce elite performers for the Senior Teams on a consistent basis. The players in the squad have been developed through this landmark system, through the ATCs they have a greater level of game understanding than previous youth squads.”
Following their first match, Guyana will play their second, third and fourth matches on August 8,
10 and 12 against Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba respectively. All matches will be held at the Ergilio Hato Stadium.
CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series Squad

CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series Squad

#       First Name           Last Name            ATC                                       Position

1       Mark                      Morgan                  EDFA                                     Defender

2       Tyquan                  Brummell              Essq-Pom FA                        Defender

3       Kevin                     Mullin                    GFA                                        Defender

4       Keishawn              Smith                     WDFA                                    Defender

5       Brandon                Solomon                  GFA                                        Defender

6       Oswin                     Archer                    WDFA                                    Defender

7       Shoran                   James                     EBFA                                     Striker

8       Kevon                   Scott                       EBFA                                     Striker

9       Colin                      Henriques              EDFA                                     Striker

10     Ofancy                  Winter                    RFA                                        Midfielder

11     Tyrice                     Dennis                    EDFA                                     Midfielder

12     Devon                    Padmore              EBFA                                     Midfielder

13     Samuel                  Garnett                  EDFA                                     Midfielder

14     Daniel                    Lowe                      GFA                                        Midfielder

15     Rajan                     Ramdeholl            UDFA                                     Midfielder

16     Shavid                   Hernandez            RFA                                        Goalkeeper

17     Gerald                    Whittington           UDFA                                     Goalkeeper

Technical Squad

First Name                     Last Name               Role

Bryan                              Joseph                    Head  Coach

Devnon                           Winter                    Assistant Coach

Sasha                               Gouveia                                 Team Manager

Nico                                        Alstrom                  Doctor

