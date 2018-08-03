CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series… Guyana’s focus is on development of players

”The nature of this tournament is not about winning and deciding who the champion is but it’s focused on the development of young players across the Region, including Guyana. The structure of the tournament is set to facilitate that,” said Bryan Joseph, Head Coach of the National U14 Team that departed for Curacao last Wednesday to participate in the CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series.

The squad, consisting of 17 players and four officials, will play their first match against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow at the Ergilio Hata Stadium from 16:00hrs, having been placed in Group C along with Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

According to Joseph, the current National U14 Boys’ team will inform next year’s CONCACAF U15 squad: “Our target is to go out there and be competitive but, in the same vein, we want to ensure that development takes place. This group needs the experience. I don’t think any member from this group ever played outside of Guyana, at the front of a huge crowd or packed stadium so this tournament will seek to have them become acquainted with that. This group will be the core of our U15 who will participate in the CONCACAF U15 Championship in 2019, so this is the beginning of this process.”

Joseph said that while the preparation was not as thorough as that of the youth team last year, he is of the view that “Guyana is in a fairly good place because of the work done at the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centres. Additionally, we have done some work with this group last year as part of the U13 preparation. Following the first encampment period, we had a few training days and practice matches so the group came together nicely.”

Meanwhile, Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said this tournament will serve as part of the development process for the 2026 World Cup Campaign: “The U14 boys group participating in their first international tournament is part of the key performance indicators of the strategy for the 2026 campaign. Gaining international experience and exposure at an early age is vital towards this. The ATC programme is the conveyor belt to produce elite performers for the Senior Teams on a consistent basis. The players in the squad have been developed through this landmark system, through the ATCs they have a greater level of game understanding than previous youth squads.”

Following their first match, Guyana will play their second, third and fourth matches on August 8,

10 and 12 against Curacao, Bonaire and Aruba respectively. All matches will be held at the Ergilio Hato Stadium.

CFU 2018 Boys’ U14 Challenge Series Squad

# First Name Last Name ATC Position

1 Mark Morgan EDFA Defender

2 Tyquan Brummell Essq-Pom FA Defender

3 Kevin Mullin GFA Defender

4 Keishawn Smith WDFA Defender

5 Brandon Solomon GFA Defender

6 Oswin Archer WDFA Defender

7 Shoran James EBFA Striker

8 Kevon Scott EBFA Striker

9 Colin Henriques EDFA Striker

10 Ofancy Winter RFA Midfielder

11 Tyrice Dennis EDFA Midfielder

12 Devon Padmore EBFA Midfielder

13 Samuel Garnett EDFA Midfielder

14 Daniel Lowe GFA Midfielder

15 Rajan Ramdeholl UDFA Midfielder

16 Shavid Hernandez RFA Goalkeeper

17 Gerald Whittington UDFA Goalkeeper

Technical Squad

First Name Last Name Role

Bryan Joseph Head Coach

Devnon Winter Assistant Coach

Sasha Gouveia Team Manager

Nico Alstrom Doctor