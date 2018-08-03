Adventure Sports Club Softball – Essequibo.. Fernandez century guides Ariel B to 127-run win over Reliance

Jonathan Fernandez struck a fine century as Ariel B defeated Reliance by 127 runs when the Adventure Sports Club 10-overs softball tournament continued on Sunday last at Perseverance beach on the Essequibo Coast.

Fernandez struck 118 and got valuable support from M. Mohabir with 73 as Ariel B rattled up 219-2, taking first strike. In reply Reliance were restricted to 92 for 7; Anil Durga captured three wickets.

Adventure Sports Club defeated R1 by 95 runs. Batting first, Adventure Sports Club managed 190-3 in 10 overs. Shaz Grosvenor struck four fours and 10 sixes in an attacking 95 while Gavindra Sharma made 61 with seven sixes. Bowling for R1 Racendra Baljodah had 2-22. R1 were limited to 95-9 in reply. Gavindra Sharma claimed 2-15.

Over 40 overcame Annandale A. Annandale A took first strike and got to 147 with Andy Tribuwan scoring 61, In reply, Over 40 needed five runs from one ball and D. Narine smashed a 6 to take his team safely home.

Ariel B whipped Richmond Warriors by 79 runs. Ariel B made 160 for 4. Jonathan Fernandez smashed eight sixes in a top score of 84. Richmond were bowled out for 81 in 10 overs in response. Brian Mangar snared 2-10.

Adventure hammered Annandale B by 10 wickets. Annandale B batted first and got to 107 while Adventure replied with 108 without loss. Gavindra Sharma and Shaz Grosvenor finished on 52 and 51 respectively.

Ariel B hammered RG XI by 73 runs. Ariel made 158 with David Williams scoring 84; Amzad Callender took 2-25. In reply RG XI only gathered 85-7; J. Fernandez and A. Durga picked up two wickets each.

Golden Fleece beat Richmond by eight wickets. Richmond mustered 101 for 6 wickets while Golden Fleece managed 108 for 2 in 6. 1 overs in reply. Crown XI beat Over 40 by eight runs. Crown XI posted 171, taking first knock. Munir Amin scored 74 and B. Daserat 54; R. Gopaul had 2-29. Over 40 made 162 in reply. R. Patterson struck 59; M. Raj picked up two wickets.

Annandale A beat R1 by seven wickets. R1 batted first and made 126 with Leyland McDonald and Derick Dasilva making 49 and 45 respectively; P. Singh took two wickets. Annandale A responded with 128 for 3 in 7.3 overs. Neilan Cadogan and Andy Tribuwan made 49 and 45 in that order; I. Kawal had two wickets.

Adventure beat Annandale A by 70 runs. Adventure rattled up 167 for 4, batting first. Shaz Grosvenor hammered 65 and Chandy Jairam 50. In reply Annandale got to 98- 8; E. Baksh took three wickets.

Annandale B got the better of Over 40. Over 40 took first turn in the middle and managed 127 for 5. Y. Seemangal made 43 and S. Narine 40.Avo Kumar took three wickets. Annandale B responded with 128 in 9.5 overs. Richard Patterson took two wickets.

Crown XI hammered R1 by 94 runs. Crown XI posted 200-4 in 10. S. Jagmohan got 51. In reply R1 were restricted to 107 as M. Amin and S. Jagmohan picked up two wickets apiece.

Richmond beat Ariel A by 47 runs. Richmond made 162, taking first knock with S. Ahiram scoring 63. In reply Arial A made 115 for 5. Seolall Maken made 47; Safraz Ali took two wickets.

G XI beat Golden Fleece by 15 runs. RG XI scored 147 batting first with Devindra Mohan scoring 68; Golden Fleece responded with 132-7. S. Singh made 30; R Baljodah had two wickets.