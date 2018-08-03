Latest update August 3rd, 2018 12:58 AM

16th Annual IPF/ NAPF Championship – Mexico Day 1… Nadina Taharally snares gold and bronze medals; Paul Adams takes gold by2.5kgs

Aug 03, 2018

Guyanese lifters on day one from right, Nadina Taharally, Paul Adams and Grace Babb

Guyana’s powerlifters got off to a fantastic start yesterday when the 16th Annual IPF/ NAPF North American Regional Powerlifting Championship lifted off in Mexico City. Three lifters took the platform with two medaling as Guyana won two gold medals and a bronze.
Nadina Taharally, started off the medal haul for the Guyanese with a gold medal in the Women’s Classic Masters I and followed up that performance with a bronze medal in Women’s Classic Open72kg class, narrowly missing the silver by 2.5kg.
Taharally’s had a best Squat of 130kg, Bench Press 65kg, Deadlift 160 and a Total 355kg. Grace Babb on debut at this level also competed in the Women’s Classic Open 72kg class and ended behind her countrywoman Taharally in 4th place with a best Squat of 107.5kg, Bench Press 60kg, Deadlift 140kg for a Total of 307.5kg.
Competing in the evening session, Paul Adams stormed to the gold medal in the Men’s Classic Open, 83kg by the same margin that eluded Taharally for the silver medal, 2.5kg. Adams achieved a best Squat of 215kg, Bench Pressed 140kg, Deadlift 262.5kg for a Total of 617.5kg.
Adams’ Deadlift and Total are new Personal Best’s.
Lifting today would be Carlos Petterson (Men’s Classic Open and Men’s Equipped Open, 93kg) and Franklyn Brisport in the Men’s Equipped Open and Men’s Equipped Masters II, 66kg.

Paul Adams proudly displays the Golden Arrowhead and medal following his gold medal in the 83kg Open Class.

Nadina Taharally poses with her medal in Mexico yesterday.

