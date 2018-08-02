Woman goes into hiding after police fail to capture attacker

A 20-year-old woman who was viciously attacked by a former partner has gone into hiding, in fear of losing her life, after police failed to arrest attacker.

The woman said she was in a relationship with a 24-year-old man she knows as Rickey Singh of 23 F Land Stelling, Grove, East Bank Demerara, for over seven months, this was after she and her ‘child-father’ had separated.

The relationship with the woman and Singh was a very abusive one and she decided to break it off a few weeks ago. She said she got back together with her child-father about two weeks ago, and was moving on with her life, since she had given birth to a child for the man.

The woman said after she and her child-father got back together, Singh started to threaten her that he would kill her. The woman claims she and her child father were walking in Grove around 19:00 hrs on Saturday when Singh rode up on a bicycle and stopped in front of her and the other man.

Singh asked her for his driver’s licence, and she told him she did not have it, and as she was about to walk away, Singh reached out and slashed her on her left cheek and ear and rode off. The woman said her child-father took her to the station, where she made a report, and she then went to the Hospital where she received stitches for the injuries she received. The police had told her to return to the station on Monday, when they would take statements.

The woman claimed she was still being threatened all day on Sunday by Singh. On Monday morning while sleeping in a room with her child father and the baby, the woman claims she heard her small brother screaming, and woke up to see Singh over her with a cutlass. She said that he “fired a chop at the baby”, which she blocked with her hand and was herself cut, then her child-father jumped up and Singh chopped him too – to his head, forehead and waist. The woman said a struggle continued between her child-father and Singh, after which Singh ran away. The woman once again went to the station and made a report and then went to the Diamond Regional Hospital, where she and her child father received stitches and medication for injuries received.

The woman said she reached out to Kaieteur News because she cannot see how the police cannot arrest a man who has been riding all around in the Grove area. When this publication called Singh on a number the woman provided, he answered. When asked why he chopped the woman and her child-father, the person on the other end of the line said he knew the woman, but “it wasn’t me”.

This publication has since learnt that a report was indeed made at the Grove Police Station. But up to press time, Singh was still not apprehended. The woman’s family said she and her two children have since gone into hiding, since the man was still roaming the area and was threatening to kill them.