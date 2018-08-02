With revenue accrued from oil… Guyanese can look forward to new markets, improved health care, infrastructure – Min. Harmon at Buxton

Guyanese have been assured of the APNU/AFC Coalition Administration’s unwavering commitment to their social and economic well-being.

Delivering the feature address Tuesday evening at the Buxton Emancipation Cultural Extravaganza 2018, Minister of State Joseph Harmon gave this assurance.

Referring to the dismantling of the Cooperative Movement under the previous administration, Minister Harmon said it is the responsibility of the Coalition Government to correct that.

“This Government will stand by you and stand by the work you do,” he noted, while highlighting the establishment of the Interim Management Committee for the Co-op Society.

Since the establishment of the IMC, the State Minister said, some 140 Co-ops have been re-established or established across the country, with a total of 1,400 plus in operation.

The “flicker that was dimmed needs to be rekindled”, he noted.

According to Minister Harmon, under the previous administration there was systematic sabotage, with many farmlands deliberately destroyed. However, with the revenue accrued from oil, Guyanese can look forward to new markets, improved health care and infrastructure and overall development.

“We are going to ensure we give you back that spark,” the minister assured the gathering.

Turning his attention to Emancipation and its symbolism, Minister Harmon called on those gathered to free themselves of the mental shackles similar to how their ancestors were freed legally and physically from slavery.

He reminded of the contributions of persons like Thomas Buxton and others, whose efforts led to the abolition of slavery.

Minister Harmon believes Emancipation is an ongoing process which starts with the mind.

The Extravaganza which was held at the Buxton Railway Embankment was attended by University of Guyana’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Water Incorporated, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and hundreds of villagers as well as other visitors.

The event featured several cultural presentations including the singing of folk songs, dancing, drumming, poetry and more.