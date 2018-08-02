Too much gas, very little substance from Govt. on emerging oil sector – Frank Anthony

It is clear that the President David Granger-led government is overwhelmed by the enormity of the tasks in the oil and gas sector.

This is the view of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Parliamentarian, Frank Anthony, who pointed to a lack of leadership, with confused and conflicting signals coming from various sections of government.

He told Kaieteur News that if this continues, it would undoubtedly undermine this nascent sector.

“There is no doubt that the government is talking up the oil and gas sector. The talk has escalated to the point where there is too much gas and very little substance,” Dr. Anthony stated.

The discovery of oil by ExxonMobil in 2015 has put Guyana on a trajectory to receiving significant revenues, but according to Dr. Anthony, the government has failed to create the appropriate legislative framework.

He said that the department of oil and gas which will be the government lead agency for the industry is yet to be fully established.

Dr. Anthony stated that the flawed Petroleum Bill is languishing in a Special Select Committee, and the other relevant legislation related to the growth and development of the sector has not been laid in the Parliament.

The former Government Minister pointed out that the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund and the adoption of fiscal rules to ring-fence investments from proceeds of overtime depletion of natural resources are also yet to be finalised.

Additionally, he noted that legislation, policies and implementation plans on local content are still in its conceptualisation stage.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its 2018 Article IV Consultation with Guyana in July 2018 warned that the “rules-based fiscal framework for managing oil wealth should be transparent and consistent with the resource fund deposit/withdrawal rules.”

In the meantime, Dr. Anthony noted very few local companies have been able to realign themselves to benefit substantially from the business opportunities.

“The Granger government’s incompetence is manifested in the oil and gas decision-making; at best it is indecisive, and at its worst it is paralytic. And when it finally makes the decision it has an uncanny knack for amalgamating the worst options,” Dr. Anthony noted.

A recent Bloomberg article pointed out that of the 10 wells that ExxonMobil have drilled, eight are commercially viable, with an estimated 4 billion barrels of oil. With an additional 19 more wells to be drilled, this oil reserve estimation will increase exponentially.

Exxon predicts that first oil flow is expected in 2020 and Dr. Anthony warned that the Granger government needs to urgently get its act together.

“With first oil expected in 2020, the government seems quite ill-prepared to inoculate itself again the Dutch Disease where volatility, risks of over-borrowing and overconsumption, and crowding out of local manufacturing, can quickly spread in the economy,” Dr. Anthony noted.

He explained that policies should be guided by international best practices that would ensure that this country gets the maximum benefit from its natural resource wealth.

“All Guyanese would like to see policies in this sector, that provides transparency and strengthened checks and balances for all phases of natural resource extraction and use in terms of contracts, monitoring of operations, collection and use of taxes,” Dr. Anthony stated.

He said there is an urgent need for public sector capacity building in public investment management, monitoring and evaluation, budget processes, to transform natural wealth into produced capital and other forms of intangible wealth.

Many economists, Dr. Anthony warned, have explained how certain conditions could lead to a curse. These include cases where weak governance and corresponding poor economic policies underlie the misallocation and mismanagement of resources.

“The Guyanese economy is no exception. If the Granger government fails to embrace these policies, it will have profound consequences for this and future generations,” Dr. Anthony noted.