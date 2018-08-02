Suspicious car tracked, one occupant shot -Police

Jamal Goriah, 21, was shot by police yesterday afternoon at the junction of Norton and Chapel Streets, Lodge, Georgetown, after police claimed to have stopped a car, PSS 4647, and that soon after, Goriah exited and started to shoot at them.

With the outburst of gunfire, people in the vicinity ran for cover. It was around 14:45 hrs.

When the dust settled, Goriah was nursing gunshot wounds to the back and left shoulder. Two other persons were arrested. The police also recovered one .357 revolver with four live rounds and one spent shell.

From the police accounts of what transpired, ranks on mobile patrol in Georgetown, observed suspicious movement of a motor car in the city, and followed it into Princes Street, where two occupants exited with handguns and proceeded into a yard.

Two ranks went in pursuit of the men while the vehicle continued to Norton and Chapel Streets where another armed male exited. He too was pursued by two other ranks and in the process he discharged his weapon at the ranks, who returned fire.

An elderly woman, whose yard in Princes Street the police claimed two of the suspects ran into, said she was up stairs with her grandson when she heard the gunshots and peered out, only to see two men running in her backyard.

The woman showed media personnel who were interviewing her at the time, bullet holes in her stairs. She said she would normally be sitting on the stairs with her young granddaughter, but the child was not home yesterday, and she was thankful for that.

The shots she heard might have struck some family member if they were sitting on the steps. When residents learnt that Goriah was shot, a number of them came out. At one time they even hampered the police from carrying out their duties.

Police have since taken the car into custody and two other persons are assisting with investigations.

Goriah, who is said to be from Albert Street, Queenstown, is in a stable condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation under guard.