Several arrested; five shotguns, ganja seized in 16-hr Berbice operation

Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
Five males, inclusive of a juvenile, are in custody following a “Joint Service Operation “at Ekura Creek, Canje River on Tuesday.
Five shotguns, a pistol and three live rounds were found along with twelve kilograms of dried cannabis and a five-acre plot of cannabis cultivation.
According to the police, the almost 16-hour operation commenced at 03:00hrs and involved a total of 14 ranks, inclusive of two senior officers, including one from the army.
The team first went to a location at Ekura where two camps with several occupants were seen.
The men fled into the thick vegetation, leaving behind three single-barrel shotguns.
Several miles further up the creek at Wakie, Ekura, the ranks descended on two more camps with six males, one being a 15-year-old. One man managed to escape.
A search of the camps revealed a 9mm pistol with three live rounds; two single-barrel shotguns, and a quantity of processed cannabis. There were several cannabis plants ranging from one inch to three inches in height nearby.
According to the police, the cultivation and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire; the other exhibits were lodged.
Aug 02, 2018The most lucrative horserace meet to be organised in the ‘land of many waters’; the Guyana Cup 2018 which will see over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, will be run off on...
Aug 02, 2018
Aug 02, 2018
Aug 02, 2018
Aug 02, 2018
Aug 02, 2018
If I ask the question, it is expected that readers would want to know my own thoughts. I will as early as these opening... more
William Wilberforce was the father of Emancipation. Yet, surprisingly, not a single of Guyanese newspaper, local politician... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (This is a modified version of an article that we published on February 8, 2015. Its content... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]