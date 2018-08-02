Several arrested; five shotguns, ganja seized in 16-hr Berbice operation

Five males, inclusive of a juvenile, are in custody following a “Joint Service Operation “at Ekura Creek, Canje River on Tuesday.

Five shotguns, a pistol and three live rounds were found along with twelve kilograms of dried cannabis and a five-acre plot of cannabis cultivation.

According to the police, the almost 16-hour operation commenced at 03:00hrs and involved a total of 14 ranks, inclusive of two senior officers, including one from the army.

The team first went to a location at Ekura where two camps with several occupants were seen.

The men fled into the thick vegetation, leaving behind three single-barrel shotguns.

Several miles further up the creek at Wakie, Ekura, the ranks descended on two more camps with six males, one being a 15-year-old. One man managed to escape.

A search of the camps revealed a 9mm pistol with three live rounds; two single-barrel shotguns, and a quantity of processed cannabis. There were several cannabis plants ranging from one inch to three inches in height nearby.

According to the police, the cultivation and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire; the other exhibits were lodged.