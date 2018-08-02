Mazi Night Club and Hyper Malt confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

The most lucrative horserace meet to be organised in the ‘land of many waters’; the Guyana Cup 2018 which will see over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, will be run off on Sunday August 19th.

The twelfth edition of the race is gaining traction both locally and overseas with a lot sponsors ready to saddle up with the mega event which is organised by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee in collaboration with the Port Mourant Turf Club.

The latest supporters of the horserace meet are Mazi Night Club of Richmond Hill, New York, USA and Hyper Malt.

Last week, Ramona Suknandan, of the Hyper Malt beverage company handed over her company’s sponsorship cheque to organiser and popular horserace commentator, Compton Sancho.

Meanwhile, Vidyanand Chattergoon, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Representative, was presented with Mazi Night Club’s sponsorship last week as well, from one of their reps at the popular Richmond Hill chill spot.

Also throwing support behind the Guyana Cup recently have been Discount Store, Hand-in-hand Insurance, Superbet, Gizmos and Gadgets, B.M. Soat and Rohan Auto Spares.

The programme of events for the day has been released and as is customary, the C Class event is the main attraction.

The day’s full race programme reads as follows:

1) C class and lower, 1600m. Total purse: $3,875,000

2) 3yr old Derby 1100M – purse: $2,000,000.

3) G1 and lower 1400M – purse: $1,550,000.

4) H3 and lower 1100M – purse $1,350,000.

5) 2yrs old Guyana Bred 1100M – purse: $680,000.

6) I class and lower 1400M – Purse: $581,000.

7) J3 and lower 1400M. Purse: $485,000.

8) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

9) L class 1400M – purse $390,000.

10) L class 1100M – purse $290,000.