Hamid and Singh softball set for Sunday

Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
In an effort to resurrect the sport on the West Demerara, Imran Hamid and Greg Singh will be hosting a 7-a-side softball cricket competition on Sunday starting at 09:00hrs.
The tournament will be played at Goed Fortuin ground and the winning team will take home $100,000 and runner up $50,000. https://www.facebook.com/imram.hamid The best batsman and best bowler in the tournament will be given trophies as well as the player who hit the most sixes, highest individual score, best figures and the most outstanding Captain.
This competition is being sponsored by Sawh Volt Comm Inc., Trophy Stall, Amrol and Sons and Khans Trading.
Interested teams can contact Hamid on 622-5843; entrance fee is $10,000 per a team.
