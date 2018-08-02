GTT names first LOL grand prize winner

The GTT and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) team has announced their first grand prize winner. On Tuesday at the GTT’s Camp and Robb St. retail store, Adrian Bess was greeted with this amazing news.

He has won himself a trip for two to any of the 20 Caribbean Airlines destinations of his choice, just by participating in the Lots of Love (LOL) summer promotion.

Upon hearing the exciting news from GTT’s Public Relations Specialist, Jasmin Harris, Bess was in total shock, thinking he was just receiving one of the weekly handset prizes.

Dion Inniss, Sales Executive at CAL, was also in attendance for the big announcement. He congratulated Bess and informed him of the new plans in place for Caribbean Airlines travellers, of whom Bess will benefit. Persons travelling with CAL will soon benefit from Wi-Fi on board.

The LOL promotion continues and you too can win big, according to information released by GTT.

“Just ensure you top up 1000 or more and get 25 percent more credit, activate a three-day data plan or more and win 70MB-500MB, or complete any MMG transaction and you will be entered into a chance to win weekly handset prizes and our final grand prize draw in August. There’s definitely Lots of Love this summer with GTT,” the company has assured.