GRA to work around the clock at container scanning facility- authority delays implementation of processing fee

Customs officials will be working around the clock at the new mobile container scanning facilities on Lombard Street to ensure there are no delays.

According to Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Godfrey Statia, he has passed instructions also that there will be no fees for container scanning until there are publications and an introductory period for the stakeholders.

The official’s statements came hours after truckers complained that the process of container scanning at the new facilities are not going as smoothly, with major delays being experienced.

On Tuesday afternoon, the container lines were snaking along from Lombard Street along Sussex Street, heading in the Cemetery Road direction.

One truck driver said that he was in the line since 9am. At around 2pm, he was about fifteenth in the line.

The truckers also complained of new scanning fees being introduced that amounted to almost US$100 per container.

“I instructed that GRA must work all round the clock,” Statia said yesterday.

The official, who is out of the country, was responding to questions sent to him.

“Any charges must be approved only after GRA examines the financials and proposals, there must be published releases on the proposed charges and an introductory period before any charges can be instituted.”

Statia said that he will be back at work today and will be looking into the matter. He has been away for more than a week.

Last week, 81 containers were scanned.

According to GRA, there are some teething problems, with one staffer giving birth prematurely and another leaving early. Yesterday, there were operations until midday, despite it being a holiday.

GRA is now moving to train two other operators.

The container scanning facility was commissioned by Statia and Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, early last month.

It is a major requirement, for security reasons, if Guyana like other countries wants to continue to trade with the US and other partners.

Government had tagged the loss of revenues and inefficient use of personnel where Customs officials had to manually check the containers in the past.

Guyana is moving to acquire more scanners and there are considerations for a number of smaller wharves to have some kind of arrangement for scanning.