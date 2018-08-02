GFF Elite League Season III Den Amstel and Fruta Conquerors hit 7 on Tuesday night

A whopping 16 goals were scored in two matches when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League continued on Tuesday night with a double header at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC) Leonora.

In the first match, the free scoring league table leaders Fruta Conquerors completely dominated league stragglers New Amsterdam United with a commanding 7-1 performance. The win further improved the leaders’ superior goal difference, while pummeling the New Amsterdam deeper towards a likely relegation.

Center Forward/Captain, Eon Alleyne along with new signing Domini Garnett both netted a brace each, while Dennis Edwards, Raushan Ritch and Ryan Hackett all scored once each.

Quin Hazel managed to pull one goal back for the Berbice-based club during the second half (63rd minute) but Conquerors were already up four goals at that point.

In the feature match, West Coast based Den Amstel didn’t disappoint their fan base and they delivered an identical 7-1 thrashing on East Coast’s Ann’s Grove. The game was very similarly entertaining and one sided as the previous one that evening. In addition, after Den Amstel had banged in four goals during the first half, Ann’s Grove through Travis Grant managed to pull one goal back early in the second half (46th minute) to have the score 4-1.

Delon Lanferman continued his sublime goal scoring form and added to his hat-trick on Sunday night at the same venue with a helmet-trick on Tuesday. His goals came during both periods of play in the fourth, 33rd, 72nd and 74th minutes.

Also on the score sheet for Den Amstel were Kevin Dundas and Leo-Orion Dundas who scored twice.

After Tuesday night’s play, Den Amstel are now second with 32 points from 15 games played, while Fruta Conquerors are top with 32 points from 13 matches played with a league’s best goal difference of +31.

Third place Western Tigers have played 11 matches with a total of 27 points.

The league continues tomorrow at a venue which is yet to be determined with a double header featuring Victoria Kings and New Amsterdam United in the first match at 19:00hrs followed by Western Tigers versus Fruta Conquerors which will be a blockbuster of a match at 21:00hrs. (Calvin Chapman)