Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Emancipation observances blessed with sun-kissed day

Aug 02, 2018 News 0

On a day blessed with continuous sunshine, spectators in large numbers were yesterday served with a packed programme of cultural items as the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) observed 180 years of emancipation.

The National Park, the customary venue for the event, was filled to capacity as persons from all walks of life turned out to participate in the festivities. The majority of the diverse crowd flaunted dresses, skirts, pants and tops made from attractive African prints.

Some explained that their garments signified their deep African roots, and from whence their ancestors originated.

Rhythmic drumming to pay homage to the ancestors brought abundant energy to the day’s activities.

The National Park tarmac was paraded by youngsters who performed to various African folk songs. There were also acrobatic displays and an African hair and fashion segment by Curlfete Guyana.

Local artistes on show included Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, ‘Jackie Jaxx’, Charmaine Blackman-Alves, ‘Young Bill Rogers’, among others. A wide variety of African dishes like cook-up rice, foo-foo, conkie, mauby, metemgee, pepper pot, pumpkin/cassava pone and black and white pudding were on sale.

African clothing, footwear, leather craft, ornaments, memorabilia and bracelets were also big sellers.

More in this category

Sports

Mazi Night Club and Hyper Malt confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Mazi Night Club and Hyper Malt confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 02, 2018

The most lucrative horserace meet to be organised in the ‘land of many waters’; the Guyana Cup 2018 which will see over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, will be run off on...
Read More
Badminton at the CAC Games 2018 Ramdhani siblings make good showing in tourney

Badminton at the CAC Games 2018 Ramdhani siblings...

Aug 02, 2018

Baracara residents get Sports gear, books from Government

Baracara residents get Sports gear, books from...

Aug 02, 2018

GFF Elite League Season III Den Amstel and Fruta Conquerors hit 7 on Tuesday night

GFF Elite League Season III Den Amstel and Fruta...

Aug 02, 2018

Hamid and Singh softball set for Sunday

Hamid and Singh softball set for Sunday

Aug 02, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Football League to be launched tomorrow

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The father of Emancipation

    William Wilberforce was the father of Emancipation. Yet, surprisingly, not a single of Guyanese newspaper, local politician... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteurn[email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]