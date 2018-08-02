Emancipation observances blessed with sun-kissed day

Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
On a day blessed with continuous sunshine, spectators in large numbers were yesterday served with a packed programme of cultural items as the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) observed 180 years of emancipation.
The National Park, the customary venue for the event, was filled to capacity as persons from all walks of life turned out to participate in the festivities. The majority of the diverse crowd flaunted dresses, skirts, pants and tops made from attractive African prints.
Some explained that their garments signified their deep African roots, and from whence their ancestors originated.
Rhythmic drumming to pay homage to the ancestors brought abundant energy to the day’s activities.
The National Park tarmac was paraded by youngsters who performed to various African folk songs. There were also acrobatic displays and an African hair and fashion segment by Curlfete Guyana.
Local artistes on show included Michelle ‘Big Red’ King, ‘Jackie Jaxx’, Charmaine Blackman-Alves, ‘Young Bill Rogers’, among others. A wide variety of African dishes like cook-up rice, foo-foo, conkie, mauby, metemgee, pepper pot, pumpkin/cassava pone and black and white pudding were on sale.
African clothing, footwear, leather craft, ornaments, memorabilia and bracelets were also big sellers.
