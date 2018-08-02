Dem boys seh …Emancipation Day good fuh business

Emancipation Day come and gone. People tired and some of dem couldn’t let de day done just so. Dem find parties which some smart people decide to set up and mek a dollar.

But it was de day that attract all de attention. Just like how dem does have duck curry competition, dem had cook-up competition. This thing had people thinking about all de different tastes and de obstacles. De people who know bout de occasion decide dem gun mek a dollar. That s when dem boys realize that ordinary people don’t see big money.

A lady cook she pot and mek $30,000 profit. She feel that she mek de world of money. Dem boys hear she seh if she did know she woulda mek two pots because de thing sell out fast. But people know she been last year and seh de same thing.

De fun come when de Waterfalls paper decide to buy food fuh de staff. Since is Emancipation Day dem decide dem gun buy cook-up from de National Park. Is either dem wait too late or people was very hungry. De Waterfalls paper couldn’t get twenty box of cook-up. But then again de person who go to buy de food didn’t think. She know that she should collect a bill but who gun walk wid a receipt book in de National Park on Emancipation Day? Imagine de staff had to eat de few cook-up and a lot of fry rice. Some of de staff believe was a Chinee National Day.

De one thing that was special was de chicken. It look like if de people serve de chicken wha GRA seize. Was nuff.

Today is a wukking day but some people gun be sluggish and wish fuh anodda holiday. Guyanese don’t know to sport and relax.

At least one thing certain; nuff people recognise Africa although Africa don’t recognize dem.

Talk half and plan properly fuh next year.