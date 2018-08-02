BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Football League to be launched tomorrow

The inaugural Beterverwagting/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Cohesion Football League is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, Friday 3 August, 2018 from 17:00 hours at the Annex of the Calvary Baptist Church, which is situated on Republic Drive (main road), Beterverwagting.

The league which will feature Junior Shield and Senior Cup Phases, will witness the participation of registered teams. The Junior Shield Phase will be for competing U20 teams, with the age eligibility of players being those who were born on or after 1st January, 1998. These teams will test and demonstrate their skills in an attempt to lift the Gold Crown Honours of the Junior Shield League. There will also be a Silver Plate and Bronze Award for the respective second and third placed teams.

The Junior Shield will also feature a “Doving Skill Competition.” This skill exercise will occur before and during the breaks of selective matches where designated team players will “dove” it out for a single overall league cash prize of $20,000 and the attainment of a champion trophy for bragging rights.

The Senior Cup phase of the league will feature village and invitational teams battling for over $750, 000 in cash and prizes, with the sponsored top prizes for first, second and third places to be $350,000, $250,000 and $150,000 respectively. All three of the top prizes are inclusive of a trophy.

Those expected to attend the launch, are Director of Sport, Mr. Christopher Jones, Assistant Director of Sport, Ms. Melissa Dow-Richardson, representatives of sponsors and a representative of the Guyana Football Federation.