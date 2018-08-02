Baracara residents get Sports gear, books from Government

A number of Sports gear and equipment and over 150 books were recently donated by the Government of Guyana to residents of the Riverain Community of Baracara through the Baracara Cooperative Group for the benefit of the residents of the community and those in neighbouring villages.

Spearheading a 20-member delegation to the Region Six village, some 60 miles up the Canje River, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, handed over the books to the Co-op. Director of Sport, Christopher Jones who was also part of the delegation donated the sports gear which included cricket, football and tennis gear to the Baracara Community Centre.

The minister noted that while the government has been pushing the use of Information and Technology Communication (ICT), the use of books is vital to teaching and enhancing the ability to read.

“We are talking about the computer age, but you cannot understand the computer unless you can read a book,” Minister Scott said. He added, “Barcara is not an isolated village, it is part of Guyana. You are Guyanese and it is, therefore, our job to educate you. Education belongs to all of us equally and in the same measure no matter where we live.”

The minister encouraged all the residents of Baracara to make full use of the books. The area has one school which houses a Primary and Nursery Section.

Baracara is a regular participant in cricket activities organised by The Berbice Cricket Board and has reached the playoff stage before.