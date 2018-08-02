Badminton at the CAC Games 2018 Ramdhani siblings make good showing in tourney

Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM
The Guyana Badminton Players, who took part in the CAC Games 2018 held in Barranquilla Colombia, performed exceptionally well with Priyanna Ramdhani reaching the Quarter-Finals in the Ladies singles at only 16 years of age in competition against athletes 20 years and over and being placed in the top eight in Central America and the Caribbean at these Games.
Ladies Singles in the opening rounds saw her gaining a bye to move into the second round where she defeated Nathalie Angelique Fedney Vidal: 21-13, 21-11 to move into the Quarters where she lost to Sabrina Solis Martinez: 21-13, 21-8.
Mix Doubles in the opening rounds resulted in Narayan Ramdhani & Priyanna Ramdhani defeating Damien Ricardo Howell & Tamisha Janelle Williams of Barbados in a thrilling three setter, losing the first game at 20-22, and then came back in the second game to win 21-17 and took the last game and match at 21-19.
In round two Narayan and Priyanna lost to the Dominican pair of William Cabrera Jose and B. Polanco Munoz in another thrilling three-setter, with the Guyanese pair losing the first game at 22-20, winning the second at 21-17 and losing the third and deciding match at 21-19.
In the Men’s Singles in the opening rounds Narayan Ramdhani lost to the No.1 Jamaican player 21-8, 22-20, while Jonathan Mangra lost to Esteban Hurtado Rojas of Costa Rica in a three setter: 21-12, 12-21, 25-23.
Men Doubles opening rounds Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra lost to William Cabrera Jose & Brito Gonzalez 21-10, 21-9.
The Guyana Badminton Association is expressing thanks to the GOA for all their efforts in getting the team to these Games and it could only have been a great benefit to the Athletes in improving their standards to a higher level.
