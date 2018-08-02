Latest update August 2nd, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Appeal Court reduces death penalty to 35 years in prison for convicted killer

Aug 02, 2018 News 0

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday reduced the sentence for death row inmate Ryan Robinson to 35 years in prison.
In 2007, Robinson was sentenced to death for the murder a mentally-ill woman, Carol Ann Augustus, which occurred at Mahaica in 2005.
The mandatory death penalty was imposed by then High Court Judge Yonette Cummings-Edwards.
The victim, Augustus, who was of unsound mind, went missing from her Sophia home in July 2005. Her body was later found floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
The High Court indictment said Robinson called “Bat-Ears” killed her sometime between July 21 and 22 and during the trial, the prosecution admitted into evidence a caution statement the accused gave police, saying that he had sexual intercourse with the woman, choked her, and then pushed her into the ocean.
During the trial, Robinson’s counsel, Lyndon Amsterdam told the Court that Robinson only had sex with the woman but he did not kill her. Robinson was later found guilty and sentenced to death.
However, following his conviction and sentence, Robinson went to the Court of Appeal. He requested a reversal of the decision to convict and sentence him.
The matter was heard at the Appeal Court by Chief Justice Roxane George, Justices Dawn Gregory and James Bovell Drakes. During the hearing, issues were raised about the manner in which the trial judge did her summation. The lawyer believed that the summation could have led the jury to speculation in their period of deliberation.
The lawyer also claimed that the no case submission presented on his client’s behalf was unreasonably overruled and the sentence was unconstitutional.
Relying on a decision of the CCJ as it relates to section 100 of the Criminal Offences Act Chapter 8:01, which essentially states that everyone who commits murder must suffer death, Amsterdam argued that the Act crafted by the legislative arm of government breaches the model of separation of powers by tying the hands of members of the judiciary to no other option but a death sentence.
The lawyer noted too that although the Act was not amended at the time that his client was sentenced, it was altered later to give adjudicators the option of imposing a penalty in a term of years for a conviction of murder. The Appeal Court therefore upheld the murder conviction but overturned the death penalty, translating it to 35 years in prison instead.

More in this category

Sports

Mazi Night Club and Hyper Malt confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Mazi Night Club and Hyper Malt confirm support for Guyana Cup 2018

Aug 02, 2018

The most lucrative horserace meet to be organised in the ‘land of many waters’; the Guyana Cup 2018 which will see over $15 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, will be run off on...
Read More
Badminton at the CAC Games 2018 Ramdhani siblings make good showing in tourney

Badminton at the CAC Games 2018 Ramdhani siblings...

Aug 02, 2018

Baracara residents get Sports gear, books from Government

Baracara residents get Sports gear, books from...

Aug 02, 2018

GFF Elite League Season III Den Amstel and Fruta Conquerors hit 7 on Tuesday night

GFF Elite League Season III Den Amstel and Fruta...

Aug 02, 2018

Hamid and Singh softball set for Sunday

Hamid and Singh softball set for Sunday

Aug 02, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation Football League to be launched tomorrow

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Emancipation...

Aug 02, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • The father of Emancipation

    William Wilberforce was the father of Emancipation. Yet, surprisingly, not a single of Guyanese newspaper, local politician... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]