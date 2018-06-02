Two jailed on separate break and entry charges

Two men who both admitted to separate break and entry charges were yesterday both sentenced to one year imprisonment each after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before two City Magistrates.

Junior Luther appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, and pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on May 31 last, at Pike Street, Kitty, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Suzette Grant and stole a quantity of articles, valued $268,000.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on Thursday about 09:00 hrs the victim secured her home and went to work.

The court heard that around 17:00 hrs neighbours called the victim on her cellular phone and told her that someone had broken into her house; hence the woman contacted the police.

Police officers who responded promptly saw Luther exiting the house with a garbage bag containing the articles inside.

He was then arrested and taken to the station where he admitted to the offence.

The Magistrate after listening to the prosecutor sentenced Luther to one year imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old, who admitted to breaking into a house because he was hungry, was also sentenced to one year imprisonment by Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Khemraj Ramgobin, of Timehri East Bank Demerara, admitted to the charge which alleged that on Tuesday, at Wismar, Linden, he broke and entered the home of Anthony Lieu-Ken-Pen.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, stated that on the day in question, Ramgobin who was armed with a cutlass broke down the door of Lieu-Ken-Pen’s home and made his way into the victim’s kitchen.

However, two of the victim’s children who were at home at the time raised an alarm and Ramgobin was arrested and taken to the station.

When asked by the Magistrate if he had anything to say, Ramgobin stated, “I was really hungry and I was outside calling long, long and nobody ain’t answer so I went into the house to get something to eat.”