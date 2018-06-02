Southland Int’l Inc. support ‘Champion of Champions’ Domino

Southland International Inc. became the latest entity to add its name to the Champion of Champions’ Domino Tournament which is being organised by Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire.

On Thursday, the distributors of XL Energy Drink handed over a quantity of jerseys and an undisclosed sum of money to Wiltshire, at its Head office in Eccles, East Bank Demerara. Making the presentation on behalf of the entity was Daniel Ramlagan, who in the presence of fellow staffer Chris Pasrameri handed over the sponsorship to Wiltshire.

Wiltshire shortly after thanking the entity for its support said the tournament will see teams that finished first and second in competitions this year battle invited teams from the three counties in Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo.

The experienced domino executive said over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $175,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $75,000, $35,000 and $20,000 respectively, along with trophies.

Entrance fee is $12, 000 per team which must be paid on or before the start of play. The top female player and the Most Valuable Player will receive $5,000 respectively. Wiltshire added that all prizes are guaranteed and interested teams can contact him on tele#665-5855.

Among the teams anticipated to participate are: Gold is Money, All Seasons, Mix Up, Spartans, Rage, Providence, Gangster, C7, C6, Thunder, Phantom, R&R, Turning Point, Masters, Gold Star, Angels and OPKO.

The invited teams are: Orange Walk, NIS, East Taxi Service, Sun Flower Hotel out of Essequibo, Rockets, Players, Uprising, Mark Fitness Gym, Yhip’s Bakery, Lippy Lotto from Bartica, Golden Masters, Beacons, Medi Care, Geology & Mines Commission, Caricom, Lil Boys and Lion.

Some of the sponsors include: Dynasty Sports Club, All Seasons Racing Service, Tony’s Jewellery, CBB&L Import & Export and Boston Casting Jewellery among others. The competition commences tomorrow, at the R&R Sports Bar situated at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens and food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day.