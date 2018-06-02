Skeldon Hospital fiasco… Director meets with affected patients; staff to undergo training

Shortly after an incident, which took place at the Skeldon Public Hospital between staff and patients, the Director of Health Services for Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens, yesterday morning, met with the people who clashed with one of the hospital clerks attached to the Registry Department.

The incident, which stemmed from an alleged “special preference” treatment causing persons to wait in long lines for hours to be registered for medication, raised eyebrows with the events that unfolded.

Sharda Mangra, who complained about the alleged treatment meted out to her and other patients, said that the Director offered his apology and promised that an incident of such nature would not occur again.

“He was very nice to us and apologized numerous times on behalf of the health sector. He says, he would address this matter immediately,” she relayed. It was also disclosed that the staff will undergo some training to better improve the delivery of service they are offering at the institution.

Efforts to seek a comment from the Director in relation to the new developments were futile.

Mangra, who accompanied her ill sister to the hospital to be treated, said on Thursday that they were waiting in a line that was getting longer as time passed, while the attending clerk at the Registry Area was singling out persons who were not in line and looking after them.

After a few hours had elapsed with hardly any movement in the lines, she opted to take photographs and video the process since she was already frustrated with the waiting. This sparked an argument between the clerk and her while other patients waiting also chimed in against the clerk.

The staff then closed the door to the Registry for the remainder of the day.

Additionally, a maid on duty at the time was also seen yelling at the top of her voice while hurling abuse at the patients who complained that they were “disgusting”.

Alex Foster, Focal Point to the Ministry of Health, had stated that he received a report from his staff at the Skeldon Hospital that people were behaving disorderly and that they were asked to call the police. The police later arrived and detained the patient and relative for “disorderly behaviour”.

He said that at that point, the staff felt threatened by the woman and patients’ alleged hostility.